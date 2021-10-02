Anti-Falsification Program Developed by AP.LLC and Ontology Currently Available to ZAICO Clients
a high-performance, open-source blockchain focused on digital identity and data, writes in a blog dated October 1 that on September 21, 2021, Ontology, in collaboration with AP. LLC, a Japanese consulting company with “strong ties” to local research institutes and researchers, confirmed that their “jointly developed blockchain-based anti-falsification program has been linked to the inventory management system of ZAICO, a Cloud inventory management software company.”www.crowdfundinsider.com
Comments / 0