CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Anti-Falsification Program Developed by AP.LLC and Ontology Currently Available to ZAICO Clients

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article a high-performance, open-source blockchain focused on digital identity and data, writes in a blog dated October 1 that on September 21, 2021, Ontology, in collaboration with AP. LLC, a Japanese consulting company with “strong ties” to local research institutes and researchers, confirmed that their “jointly developed blockchain-based anti-falsification program has been linked to the inventory management system of ZAICO, a Cloud inventory management software company.”

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
financialadvisoriq.com

Prospecting for New Clients? Start by Focusing on Current Clients

Becoming an independent advisor means you have the flexibility to manage and grow your business the way you want to—including your approach to prospecting for new clients while retaining your current ones. When looking for new clients, consider your target demographics and position yourself to reach them. Here are a few simple strategies you can put in place to help grow your new business with confidence.
ECONOMY
securitymagazine.com

Delaware develops cybersecurity education program

The Delaware Department of Technology & Information has introduced an educational cybersecurity program for senior citizens. The state, which named October "Cyber Security Awareness Month," reported over 2,000 victims of cybercrime in 2020. The cybersecurity programming will cover the benefits of multi-factor authentication, identifying spam calls and protecting social media...
DELAWARE STATE
NME

Windows 11 is now available to users signed up to the Insider Program

Windows 11’s release version is now available for those in the Microsoft Insider Program to try, releasing to the public next month. The launch build of Windows 11 releases on October 5, but Windows Insiders are already getting a preview of the upgraded operating system. Previously tested in the Beta channel, the current build is now in the Release Preview channel.
COMPUTERS
crowdfundinsider.com

Duality Technologies, Provider of Privacy-enhanced Data Collaboration Solutions, Acquires $30M via Series B

a provider of privacy-enhanced data collaboration solutions, reveals that it has secured $30 million via a Series B round, bringing its total funding to $49 million. The company’s round was reportedly led by LG Technology Ventures along with contributions from Euclidean Capital and the National Bank of Canada‘s corporate VC division NAventures, as well as existing investors Intel Capital, Hearst Ventures and Team8.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ontology#Science And Technology#Ap#Llc#Japanese#Cloud#Ont
American

Windows 11 will support, these anti-virus programs.

Windows 11 is set to launch, and it, like Windows 10, has Windows Defender integrated malware protection. However, for anybody intending to upgrade to the new Windows and use a third-party virus scanner, the issue of whether it will function with Windows 11 emerges. The specialists have verified this at AV-Comparatives.
flickprime.com

‘Star Trek’ Technology Currently in Development

For greater than 5 a long time, “Star Trek” has impressed technological innovation. According to Popular Science, most of the applied sciences that had been science fiction after they debuted on “Star Trek” are actually obtainable in actual life. Video teleconferencing, digital assistants, Bluetooth, wearable tech, and tablets had been all impressed by gadgets within the Trekverse like view screens, the ship’s pc, communicators, and PADDs.
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Encode Club and BitDAO Announce Partnership to Focus on Education and Accelerating Blockchain Talent

And BitDAO have announced a long-term partnership in order to educate and “accelerate” blockchain talent. Using Encode’s expertise and talent network, the program will aim to be “one of the most significant educational initiatives in open finance and the decentralized economy.”. As stated in the announcement:. “With the dramatic growth...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Hats.Finance, a Decentralized Cybersecurity Incentive Network, Launches Protocol Protection Mining Yield Farming

a decentralized cybersecurity incentive network that’s governed by its community stakeholders of hackers, projects, and token holders, says that the future of cybersecurity is “incentivized” security. The Hats.Finance team has published a blog post in which it has introduced PPM (Protocol Protection Mining), as well as “Hatonomics.”. The main...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
crowdfundinsider.com

Canadian Crypto Platform Coinberry Names Former MasterCard Exec Abhijeet Roy CTO

He led the development of new web and mobile applications as vice president of Software Engineering at Mastercard and has experience working with large transactional data sets. “As cryptocurrency enters the mainstream, Canadian investors will continue to look to trading platforms like Coinberry as a means to enter the market....
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Revenue based Financing Fintech GetVantage Introduces Initiative to Help Indian Firms Recover from Challenges

an established revenue-based financing Fintech, reveals that it is introducing Bounce Back Capital, which is described as a “first-of-its-kind” initiative to help brands of India “rebound this festive season.”. As mentioned in a release shared with CI, GetVantage has allocated an initial $5 million (from funding partners and NBFCs)...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Blockchain Analysis Firm Chainalysis Acquires Excygent, a Company Assisting in Cybercrime Investigations

Blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis reveals that it’s acquiring Excygent, a specialized professional services company that helps government agencies with cybercrime investigations, data processing, and lead generation. Chainalysis has collaborated with the Excygent team in order to support government agencies in investigating various high-profile cyber cases, including “the disruption of two...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Crédito Agrícola Group Teams Up with Meniga to Become first Portuguese Bank to Enable Clients to Track Carbon Footprint

the leader in personal finance banking solutions, has teamed up with the Portuguese national financial group, Crédito Agrícola Group, in order to introduce its green banking solution, ‘Carbon Insight’ in Portugal. Meniga’s ‘Carbon Insight’ – which becomes the first bank-based carbon footprinting solution to be launched in Portugal, has...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Green Chemistry Project SMARTCHEM Announces Token Sale

SMARTCHEM (Intelligent Fluids GmbH) announced this week that its SMAC token sale starts Oct. 10. The SMAC token will form the basis of this new system. Proceeds from its sale will allow SMARTCHEM to develop demonstration labs and production sites in target markets that will promote the new methods which target microelectronics, maintenance, and oil and gas.
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Commonstock, a Broker-Agnostic Social Platform Amplifying Best Investment Knowledge, Secures $25M Series A

a broker-agnostic social platform that “amplifies” the best-investing knowledge, has secured $25 million in capital via its Series A round that was led by Coatue, along with contributions from QED, Floodgate, Upside Ventures, Resolute Ventures, Abstract Ventures. Commonstock’s latest investment round was also joined by Philippe Laffont, Bill Ackman,...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

METACO, Provider of Infrastructure for Digital Assets, Establishes APAC Headquarters in Singapore

METACO, the provider of security-critical software and infrastructure to the digital asset ecosystem, reveals that it has established its Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore, “with a strong team managed by newly appointed Managing Director APAC, Patrick Enjalbal.”. As mentioned in a release shared with Crowdfund Insider:. “With demand accelerating for...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Security NFTs: Crypto Firm Opulous Helps Launch Republic Music, Allowing Listeners to Invest in Music they Love

Republic, the financial services firm offering a full-stack investment crowdfunding platform, has introduced “Republic Music,” which is described as a new type of investment product that aims to provide an innovative way to create, produce and share royalties acquired from music. The initiative has been launched through a strategic partnership...
MUSIC
crowdfundinsider.com

P2P Lender Linked Finance Adds New Commercial Director

Peer to peer lender Linked Finance has appointed Richard Glavin as Commercial Director. Glavin is expected to support the growth of the lending portfolio which has grown to deliver over €166 million in loans to over 2,900 ambitious local businesses in Ireland. Glavin was previously Commercial Director in Chill Insurance,...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy