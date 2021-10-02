Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Reads Original Email Exchange Between Jason Blum and David Gordon Green
Last night, Halloween Kills had its U.S. debut at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, and franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis surprised fans by introducing the film. In a recent interview with Variety, Curtis shared that David Gordon Green's Halloween reboot came about when producer Jason Blum emailed Green, simply writing, "Halloween?". However, it appears there was a little more to the email. In fact, Curtis brought Green onstage last night, and they read Blum's original letter together.comicbook.com
