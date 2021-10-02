CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Reads Original Email Exchange Between Jason Blum and David Gordon Green

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night, Halloween Kills had its U.S. debut at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, and franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis surprised fans by introducing the film. In a recent interview with Variety, Curtis shared that David Gordon Green's Halloween reboot came about when producer Jason Blum emailed Green, simply writing, "Halloween?". However, it appears there was a little more to the email. In fact, Curtis brought Green onstage last night, and they read Blum's original letter together.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jamie Lee Curtis criticises plastic surgery for ‘wiping out generations of beauty’

Jamie Lee Curtis has criticised the increase in women getting plastic surgery in order to meet beauty standards.In an interview with Fast Company, the Halloween star shared her own experience of a cosmetic procedure, saying: “I tried plastic surgery and it didn’t work. It got me addicted to Vicodin. I’m 22 years sober now.She went on to slam the popularity of plastic surgery. “The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty,” she said. “Once you mess with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

The Best Jamie Lee Curtis Horror Performances That Aren't 'Halloween,' Ranked

Just before the screening of Halloween Kills (2021) at the Venice Film Festival, actress Jamie Lee Curtis was presented with the Golden Lion Award in Lifetime Achievement. Looking back fondly on her film career up to this point, she stated that the significance of receiving the award while reprising her role as Halloween protagonist Laurie Strode was not lost on her. The film franchise that got her career off the ground was now the same one taking center stage during one of her proudest moments as an actress.
MOVIES
Collider

Why Is 'Halloween Kills' Streaming on Peacock So Soon? Jason Blum Explains the Surprising Release Date Strategy

Blumhouse and Universal gave horror fans quite the surprise when they announced that Halloween Kills will be available to stream on Peacock on October 15, the same day it opens in theaters. The streaming release date was announced in September, following a splashy Venice Film Festival premiere and after delaying the release for a full year in the early days of the pandemic, and just a month before Halloween Kills hits theaters, so it might have seemed like a sudden and unexpected strategy change. But according to Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum, it wasn't a Universal or Peacock decision, it was his, and it’s a decision that ties back to their last big slasher release - the delightful 2020 horror-comedy Freaky.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Kills Star Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos Celebrating the Strode Women

In two weeks, Halloween Kills will stalk into theaters and onto the Peacock streaming platform, continuing the decades-long struggle between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the masked killer who terrorized her on Halloween night in 1978. The franchise has been reinvented so that 2018's Halloween now directly follows 1978's Halloween, erasing the various sequels that happened in the years between. The upshot to that is that Laurie Strode has lived a long life, haunted the whole time by the specter of Michael, and planning for the day she always thought was inevitable, when he would come for her again.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Marc Maron
Person
David Gordon Green
Person
Jason Blum
Person
John Carpenter
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Picks Up Kyle Richards for Old Time's Sake in Halloween Kills Featurette

Jamie Lee Curtis appears to have reignited her bond with Kyle Richards, more than 40 years after they starred together in 1978's Halloween. The two-time Golden Globe winner, 62, reunited with the cast of the original movie in a behind-the-scenes featurette from the upcoming sequel Halloween Kills, in which she picked up Richards, 52, for old time's sake.
MOVIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Jamie Lee Curtis defends her decision to stand by Scarlett Johannsson

Veteran actresss Jamie Lee Curtis is standing by her decision to stick up for Scarlett Johannson amidst her Disney lawsuit. Jamie Lee Curtis has defended her decision to stand by Scarlett Johannsson, and reveals that she would love to work with her. The 62-year-old 'Freaky Friday' actress stuck up for...
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Jason Blum Is Open to Making More Halloween Movies After Halloween Ends

Michael Myers could be sticking around under the Blumhouse umbrella for many years to come. Starting with the Halloween reboot that was released in theaters in 2018, the Blumhouse has been collaborating with Universal Pictures on a new planned trilogy of movies. The second installment, Halloween Kills, will finally be released this month, both in theaters and on the streaming service Peacock.
MOVIES
survivornet.com

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, 62, Screens ‘Halloween Kills’ For a Superfan Battling Terminal Cancer, Then Officiates His Wedding

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, 62, had a breast cancer scare at 40 years old. Since then she’s supported the cancer community. She recently officiated the wedding of a superfan before he passed from cancer. “It turned out to be something obviously incredibly moving and also very life affirming,” Curtis shared. “He was the greatest Halloween fan in the world, and I know a lot of them.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Kills#Moonshot#Dgg
wegotthiscovered.com

Jason Blum Says Exorcist Reboot Will Feel New But Still Connected To Original

The Exorcist is one of the most frightening and powerful staples of the horror movie realm. It’s terrifying; it brings out the deepest, darkest fears that many viewers have, and it does it all in a way that makes you feel unsafe in your own skin. Horror movies that can provide that level of fear definitely leave a mark, and The Exorcist continues to do so, even after all this time.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Jason Blum Agreed to ‘Halloween Kills’ Peacock Release After Box Office Failure of ‘Freaky’

The industry was fairly surprised to learn in early September that the highly anticipated horror sequel “Halloween Kills” would be released day-and-date in theaters and on Peacock. But as it turns out, that decision wasn’t instigated by the streaming service. In a new interview, producer Jason Blum — a vocal proponent of theatrical releases — said he’s the one who pushed to release the “Halloween” sequel on streaming the same day it’s in theaters.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Kills: Jason Blum Explains Why He's "Glad" They Delayed the Release and Why He'll Never Take Theaters For Granted Again

Halloween Kills had its U.S. premiere at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles this weekend, and it was clear everyone in the crowd was thrilled to be back at the movies. The follow-up to the 2018 Halloween was supposed to hit theaters last October but was pushed back a whole year due to the pandemic. When the movie finally hits theaters later this month, it was also be released on Peacock. It was recently revealed that producer Jason Blum was the one who decided to release the movie on the streaming service, but the creative is still hoping folks will check out the movie on the big screen. In fact, during a Q&A at the Beyond Fest screening, Blum explained why he's never going to take going to the movies for granted again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Why Halloween Kills Is Going To Streaming, According To Jason Blum

Countless movies were pushed back last year during the pandemic, and that includes horror flicks. Fans were disappointed when Halloween Kills was delayed a full year, but the Jamie Lee Curtis slasher is nearly upon us. And Jason Blum recently explained why Halloween Kills is also going to streaming on Peacock.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Halloween's David Gordon Green Just Revealed A Big Change He'll Introduce Before Halloween Ends

Although Halloween Kills is the 12th movie in the Halloween franchise, continuity-wise, it’s only working off the events of the 1978 original and the 2018 follow-up that saw Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode clashing with the horrifying Michael Myers 40 years after their first encounter. This weekend, Kills will pick up mere moments after the previous movie ended, but if you’re expecting the already-greenlit Halloween Ends to also take place immediately after its predecessor, director David Gordon Green has revealed this won’t be the case. Instead, there will be a “bit of a time jump.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Kills: David Gordon Green Talks Franchise Easter Eggs, Jokes About Bringing Back Busta Rhymes

Back in June, a new trailer for the highly-anticipated Halloween Kills featured a surprising franchise easter egg. Halloween III: Season of the Witch is the only movie in the franchise that doesn't follow Michael Myers. Instead, the film revolves around the terrifying mask company known as Silver Shamrock. The Halloween Kills trailer featured a gruesome nod to the third film by featuring dead bodies wearing the pumpkin, skull, and witch masks from Halloween III. Last night, Halloween Kills had its U.S. premiere at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, and director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum did a Q&A after the film. An audience member brought up the mask easter eggs and wondered if fans can expect more nods in the upcoming Halloween Ends.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Scream Queens of Horror: Jamie Lee Curtis

Hollywood has seen scream queens come and go, and a lot of them have been way too over the top while others haven’t really inspired us to believe that they were in mortal danger or even genuinely surprised by the killer or monster that they’re supposed to get chased or killed by. If not for her great performance in the first Halloween movie, which would be far from her last, Jamie Lee Curtis made it apparent that her star wasn’t bound to dim and fade, especially since people still look up to her as the great Laurie Strode, one of the few characters in a horror movie that can say that she survived her attacker. From the first time she let loose with an ear-rending scream, Curtis was impressing people left and right. It’s funny to say this since there have been great and phenomenal scream queens that came before her and after, but she was still pegged as one of the greatest and is still considered as such today. Some would consider it an honor to be thought of as such, and others might just laugh at it. But in all honesty, it’s a mark of respect for having been a part of show business for so long.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy