Hackers Stole Cryptocurrency from at Least 6,000 Coinbase Customers Who Likely Fell for Phishing Emails
By exploiting a multi-factor authentication flaw, hackers were able to infiltrate the accounts of and steal cryptocurrency from around 6,000 Coinbase customers. The large-scale phishing campaign (clicking on malicious email links) or social engineering tactics targeted Coinbase users between April 2021 and early May 2021. This information was partially revealed in a breach notification letter sent by the cryptocurrency exchange to affected customers. There is a copy of the letter posted on the website of California’s Attorney General.www.swfinstitute.org
