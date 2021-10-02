CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackers Stole Cryptocurrency from at Least 6,000 Coinbase Customers Who Likely Fell for Phishing Emails

By exploiting a multi-factor authentication flaw, hackers were able to infiltrate the accounts of and steal cryptocurrency from around 6,000 Coinbase customers. The large-scale phishing campaign (clicking on malicious email links) or social engineering tactics targeted Coinbase users between April 2021 and early May 2021. This information was partially revealed in a breach notification letter sent by the cryptocurrency exchange to affected customers. There is a copy of the letter posted on the website of California’s Attorney General.

