PlayStation Now Leaked Games Include Huge Addition

Conquer your enemies with the Razer Kaira X for PlayStation gaming headset. Equipped with the brand’s HyperClear Cardioid microphone, this headset picks up your voice to enhance communication between you and your teammates. In fact, this bendable microphone filters out background noise from the back and sides for crystal-clear voice capture. Furthermore, the Razer Kaira X for PlayStation includes a mute button and volume slider underneath the left earcup for convenience while you game. This gaming headset features 50 mm cutting-edge drivers that deliver highs, mids, and lows separately. This results in brighter, clear sounds with powerful bass and rich trebles. Although designed specifically for the PlayStation 5, the 3.5 mm jack allows you to use this headset across various setups. Finally, the ultra-soft foam reduces sweat and heat buildup while offering snug support for long gaming sessions.

