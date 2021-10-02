PlayStation Now Leaked Games Include Huge Addition
October's PlayStation Now games have seemingly leaked, and it looks like PS4 and PS5 players subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass alternative are getting one of last generation's best and most controversial games. Over on the PlayStation Store, in the United Kingdom, the PlayStation Now section has been updated with games that aren't currently available via the subscription service, but will presumably be announced next week, perhaps alongside a rumored upgrade that would take the service to the next level.comicbook.com
Comments / 1