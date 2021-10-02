7 Shows Like ‘The Morning Show’ to Watch for More Addictive, Thought-Provoking Drama

Minhaj recently showed a video on The Tonight Show of his mom helping him audition for the Apple TV+ series. So is acting something Minhaj is looking to do more of following his acclaimed but short stint hosting Netflix's The Patriot Act? "The biggest thing that I’m trying to do is stuff that stretches culture and stretches myself," he tells Vulture. "It’s something that Riz (Ahmed) has talked about a lot, and I really admire and respect what he’s done in that space. But just choose interesting projects that our community never thought was possible. And one of the things that I think that’s really existed for our community specifically is, for the longest time, we’ve been deemed culturally irrelevant. And I’ve done my best to try to be in spaces that have deep cultural relevance. That’s my world. I don’t work in public health like (my wife) Beena, I’m not a doctor like my mom. So for me, The Morning Show, the reason why it was so interesting is I already had a natural knack and ability being at The Daily Show, Patriot Act. I’d been playing a fake TV anchor for seven years, but it’s a deeply culturally relevant show. And being in those spaces is really important to me in that one. And then the second part, the second choice that I always make is, hey, is it something that would excite even 15-year-old Hasan?"

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO