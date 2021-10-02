‘The Morning Show’ 2×03 review: “Laura” embraces the show’s soapiness
The Morning Show has finally realized its greatest strength is its soapiness. And maybe that’s a good thing. Where The Morning Show has tripped up in the past is hoping its star power will bear the story’s quality on its shoulders. The cast is genuinely great, its sets certainly look expensive, but the series wants to be Succession when it’s, well, not that. (Then again, what else could be?) But Season 2’s third episode, “Laura,” takes The Morning Show from a show that wants to be your favorite prestige drama to your favorite soapy drama, and fully leans into that notion.www.theyoungfolks.com
Comments / 0