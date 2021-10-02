CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Lee Roth, original frontman for Van Halen, announces upcoming retirement

By Nexstar Media Wire
KHON2
KHON2
David Lee Roth, the rock star who fronted Van Halen during the band’s early heyday and most recent iteration, has announced his upcoming retirement after a stint of shows in Las Vegas in December and January.

