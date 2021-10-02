Retired French police officer identified as cold-case serial killer, takes own life
A French police officer took his own life after authorities linked him to a series of killings and rapes from 1986 to 1994. Police used DNA evidence to identify François Vérove as the “pockmarked man,” a serial killer and rapist who avoided capture for 35 years. Vérove, 59, used his police card and handcuffs to kidnap women and girls – similar to the case of Sarah Everard in the United Kingdom.fox40jackson.com
Comments / 0