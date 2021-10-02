Earn an Accredited High School Diploma at Prince William Public Libraries
Prince William Public Libraries (PWPL) is offering qualified community members the opportunity to earn an accredited high school diploma and credentialed career certificate through Career Online High School. Accredited by Cognia, Career Online High School is specifically designed to reengage adults into the education system and prepare them for entry into post-secondary career education or the workforce. In Prince William County, it is estimated that 40,000 adults – more than 10% of the County’s population – do not have a high school diploma.princewilliamliving.com
