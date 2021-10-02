CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Earn an Accredited High School Diploma at Prince William Public Libraries

 9 days ago
Prince William Public Libraries (PWPL) is offering qualified community members the opportunity to earn an accredited high school diploma and credentialed career certificate through Career Online High School. Accredited by Cognia, Career Online High School is specifically designed to reengage adults into the education system and prepare them for entry into post-secondary career education or the workforce. In Prince William County, it is estimated that 40,000 adults – more than 10% of the County’s population – do not have a high school diploma.

princewilliamliving.com

PWLiving

Sentara Employees to Receive Gift of Appreciation for Contributions and Continued Dedication in 2021

Sentara Healthcare is showing its deep appreciation for employees’ continued dedication to quality care over the last year with a gift of appreciation of up to $2,000. Sentara Healthcare President and CEO Howard P. Kern sent a message to employees on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 praising the Sentara team for their continued dedication to the organization, the community and one another. In his email, Kern acknowledged the significant challenges the Sentara team has faced over the last year.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Ready for Kindergarten, Ready for Life

Provided by Community Foundation for Northern Virginia. High-quality early education—particularly preschool—has the potential to narrow long-standing racial and economic achievement gaps, provide crucial relief to Northern Virginia’s working parents, and produce stunning long-term returns on investment. Unfortunately, across the nation and in Northern Virginia, the children who would benefit most...
EDUCATION
PWLiving

Hylton Center’s Veterans and the Arts Initiative Launches a Free Tele-Arts Implementation Guide

The Hylton Performing Arts Center’s Veterans and the Arts Initiative announces a free Tele-Arts Implementation Guide for Military-Connected Community Members to serve as a resource for other organizations looking to incorporate tele-arts for their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. When the COVID pandemic forced individuals to stay home...
MILITARY
PWLiving

Colgan Students Publish Scientific Research

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Not ones to rest on their laurels, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School students Tony Bright, Arman Lateef, and Gabriel Ralston, have built on their science fair success to have their research published in the Pre-Collegiate Health Review. The trio first participated in, and won first place at, the Prince William County Science Fair and the Virginia Junior Academy of Science (VJAS) with their project testing the protective qualities of facemasks against pollution. Some of the judges at VJAS were so impressed with their research that it was suggested the students consider submitting to a journal for publication.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Support Staff Job Opportunities – Come Work for PWCS!

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) The Kelly Leadership Center, 14715 Bristow Rd.. Manassas. Job openings include school bus drivers, substitute teachers and substitute teacher assistants, substitute custodians, substitute bus attendants, food service associates, and aquatics center lifeguards and instructors. Those interested will be able to test drive a school bus from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Manassas, VA
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

