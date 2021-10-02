Earn an Accredited High School Diploma at Prince William Public Libraries

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Not ones to rest on their laurels, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School students Tony Bright, Arman Lateef, and Gabriel Ralston, have built on their science fair success to have their research published in the Pre-Collegiate Health Review. The trio first participated in, and won first place at, the Prince William County Science Fair and the Virginia Junior Academy of Science (VJAS) with their project testing the protective qualities of facemasks against pollution. Some of the judges at VJAS were so impressed with their research that it was suggested the students consider submitting to a journal for publication.

