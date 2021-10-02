Call For Participants: Second International Drone Show Competition
European, North and Latin American and Asian drone show experts have joined efforts for the 2nd year in a row to unveil the best practices of the growing industry and run the Second International Drone Show Competition. The goal is to bring together the best representatives, their shows, animations and business approaches to exchange knowledge about breakthrough sustainable technologies for outdoor light events. Each of six winners will receive a diploma, special prize, and educational and marketing support.uasweekly.com
