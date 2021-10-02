CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call For Participants: Second International Drone Show Competition

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean, North and Latin American and Asian drone show experts have joined efforts for the 2nd year in a row to unveil the best practices of the growing industry and run the Second International Drone Show Competition. The goal is to bring together the best representatives, their shows, animations and business approaches to exchange knowledge about breakthrough sustainable technologies for outdoor light events. Each of six winners will receive a diploma, special prize, and educational and marketing support.

Meet our Longer Range Drone LiDAR cover more ground with the mdLiDAR1000LR

Microdrones is pleased to announce a special presentation on the newest member of the GE industrial drone line, the mdLIDAR1000LR. This powerful drone LiDAR integrated system helps professionals collect data from a longer range, covering more area per flight, enabling users to create and maintain digital twins of their assets and project sites.
ELECTRONICS
Asean champions regional efforts in cybersecurity, urges international participation

Asean has championed the region's efforts in cybersecurity and pledges to drive further collaboration amongst member states, including plans to adopt common standards and best practices. It also urges the need for participation from the international community, particularly as digital transformation continues to accelerate amid increasing cyber threats. To date,...
WORLD
Kuker-Ranken “Precision Takes Flight” roadshow announced

Kuker-Ranken (KR) today announces a hands-on, UAS/drone-focused roadshow directed to the AEC, Survey, Civil Engineering, and Public Safety industries. With stops in Las Vegas NV, St. George UT, Salt Lake City UT, Boise ID, Portland OR, Tacoma WA, Spokane WA, and Seattle WA, attendees will have the opportunity to observe drones in-flight, fly a drone themselves, see how data is safely and rapidly collected, and have opportunity to see many software workflows pertaining to Public Safety, AEC, GIS, and Survey workflows with a multitude of deliverable formats to be seen. Attendees will receive a thumb drive with datasets for their own evaluation and software toolsets. The datasets are collected from Autel, DJI, and Microdrones products in both RGB and LiDAR outputs.
ELECTRONICS
Candidates Announced for 2022 Singapore International Violin Competition

This year's competition received 145 high-quality applications from 25 countries. Claire Bourg (United States) Angela Sin Ying Chan (Hong Kong SAR/China) Anna Agafia Egholm (Denmark) Marie-Astrid Hulot (France) Amia Janicki (Switzerland) Jueun Jeong (South Korea) Yiying Jiang (China) Igor Khukhua (Russia) Gyehee Kim (South Korea) Haram Kim (South Korea) Eunseo...
CHINA
Applied Aeronautics Announces New Albatross BVLOS Aircraft Integrated with Iris Automation’s Casia DAA Solution

Applied Aeronautics announces its latest Albatross UAV aircraft fully integrating Iris Automation’s advanced detect and avoid Casia solution for BVLOS flights. The Albatross UAV starts at US$7,000, and the forthcoming BVLOS model will remain consistent with Applied Aeronautics commitment to marrying a robust feature set with affordable pricing. Its high...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Watch Out, World: UST Wins International Appathon Competition, Celebrates Ingenuity

In all, 236 participants formed 16 teams to test themselves in the one-day APPATHON@HCC, which was “essentially a hackathon with a twist.” According to the Appathon instructions, participants would be given a global issue and choose a challenge to address. In addition, experts would be available to mentor and offer feedback to competitors as they developed an application to showcase and integrate solutions.
CELL PHONES
Polytechnic University of Milan wins the second edition of the “Leonardo Drone Contest”

Polytechnic University of Milan won, further to its success last year, the second edition of the ‘Leonardo Drone Contest. An Open Innovation Challenge’. The competition, the only one of its kind in Italy, was organized by Leonardo, in association with six Italian universities, to promote the development of Artificial Intelligence applied to unmanned systems.
TECHNOLOGY
China plans to unveil drones, moon rocket at air show

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — A military drone whose manufacturer says it can cruise for 20 hours at 50,000 feet was among Chinese warplanes, missiles and other weapons technology shown in public for the first time Tuesday at the opening of the country’s biggest air show. The Chinese space program planned...
MILITARY
South Korea ‘seriously’ looking to join CPTPP following China bid

(Oct 8): South Korea became the latest nation to express interest in joining an Asia-Pacific trade deal, with the trade minister saying the government is “seriously and actively considering” the issue. Korea’s overture comes after China and Taiwan submitted formal requests in recent weeks to join the Comprehensive and Progressive...
ECONOMY
FESTIVALS: International Short FF of Cyprus Announces 2021 National Competition

LIMASSOL: Sixteen short films made by emerging and established Cypriot directors have been selected for the National Competition Programme of the 11th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus, organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth and the Rialto Theatre from 9 to 15 October 2021.
WORLD
U.S. Army Awards AeroVironment $11.7 Million Contract Option for Raven Radio Frequency Modifications Under Existing FCS Contract

AeroVironment, Inc. a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced the United States Army exercised the third and final option under the Flight Control Systems (FCS) domain of the Army’s multi-year small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) contract on Sept. 9, 2021. The value of the contract option is $11,731,740 and includes flight control system kits, ground control stations and tail booms for the Army’s existing fleet of Raven® tactical UAS. Delivery is scheduled to be completed by September 2022.
MILITARY
Mraovic Posters Selected for International Show

PLAINVIEW – Wayland Baptist University professor of graphic arts Dejan Mraovic is once again putting his work on display, this time by having three posters selected for the co|show at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo. The co|show is a biennial show held every odd year since 2013. It...
PLAINVIEW, TX
Mechanical engineering student wins international machining competition

Gus Bronk, senior mechanical engineering major, won an international competition in September for designing and building his own computer keyboard. The keyboard Bronk designed and built is made from several materials, including aluminum, carbon fiber and tantalum. The process of designing and building the keyboard was particularly difficult because of the mills available for cutting out the pieces, Bronk said.
EDUCATION
Altitude Angel the ‘Go-To’ UTM Provider for India BVLOS Trials

Altitude Angel, the world’s most trusted UTM (Unified Traffic Management) technology provider, today announced its GuardianUTM Enterprise platform will be utilized by a further three consortiums trialing Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations in India. Altitude Angel’s GuardianUTM Enterprise platform is now powering half of the eight consortiums...
TECHNOLOGY

