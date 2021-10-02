CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
March for reproductive rights held at Window on the Bay

By Stephanie Aceves
 8 days ago
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Women's March Monterey Bay is holding a march for reproductive rights at Window on the Bay.

The march is part of a nationwide demonstration against actions currently being taken by Texas lawmakers to limit access to abortion services.

It runs until 1:00 p.m.

As thousands across the nation are standing up for Women's rights, the central coast had its own rally, in protest of the new Texas law that restricts abortion rights called the Texas Heartbeat Act or formally known as Senate Bill 8.

"We don’t have to be out here, I want to be out here and fight for everyone that is below me. When we see those tiny little girls, oh it just gets me so emotional because they’re the ones we have to fight for at this point," said Cindy Muscarello, a protester.

The Texas Heartbeat Act bans abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy and allows citizens to sue anyone that helps a woman get an abortion. This can include doctors, clinics, and anyone else that assists.

It’s just is creating vigilante justice. What we want to do is make sure that every person has the right to a safe abortion on their own terms in their own timeline,” said Esther Hobbs, an organizer for the Women's March Monterey Bay.

On Friday, the Justice Department appeared in a Federal court in Texas to block the law arguing it goes against the constitution but Texas lawmakers say it's legal; Protesters in Monterey say it should be a choice for people to make for themselves.

"Our body is not a political playground and we as women should have a choice to do whatever we choose with our body," said Evelyn Gonzalez, a protester.

The organizer for the event said they plan on having more events to bring awareness to the issue.

