San Marcos High Teacher Arrested for Sending Explicit Photos
On Thursday 9-30-21, a juvenile male victim reported to Santa Barbara Police Officers that he had been communicating with a person on a location-based social networking application. The juvenile victim reported receiving messages of a “sexting” nature, and eventually received explicit photographs of the suspect. The juvenile recognized the suspect, Jarrod M. Bradley (DOB 10-28-75) as a teacher and tennis coach at San Marcos High School. The suspect, Bradley, is a Goleta resident.www.edhat.com
Comments / 0