Tofu is one of the most versatile proteins out there, and tacos are one of the most customizable dishes. Have you ever considered putting tofu on a taco? If you haven't, you're definitely going to after reading about this 20-minute crispy tofu taco recipe. Not only is it ready in just 20 minutes (including prep), but it also combines some pretty irresistible flavors and textures, including crispy tofu cubes, tangy coleslaw, and savory corn tortillas, which come together to create a perfectly harmonious bite.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO