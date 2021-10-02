Women’s March at Kansas Capitol takes aim at constitutional amendment, Texas abortion law
Speakers at an abortion-rights march Saturday morning at the Kansas Statehouse urged attendees to vote against the proposed constitutional amendment. "We want to make it known that there are people that are in Kansas that are not OK with the amendment going on the ballot and they're not OK with people taking away our rights," said Haeli Maas. "My worry is that we will be even more restricted in our freedom of choice.www.dodgeglobe.com
