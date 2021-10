SCM (25m) The second stop of the 2021 FINA World Cup will take place in Budapest, Hungary from October 7-9 and will play host to what will be Hungarian swimming legend Laszlo Cseh‘s final race. Cseh, who has represented his home nation at every Olympic Games since 2004, will compete a 100 IM on Friday at the World Cup meet, giving him an opportunity to say goodbye to the sport in front of spectators.

