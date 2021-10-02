Program To Teach Benton Harbor Youths About Horses
The Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor is teaming up with the Spring Creek Horses Help Foundation to provide local young people some experience with the animals. Spring Creek Horses Help Foundation board member Sally Bogert tells WSJM News the group runs a farm in Three Oaks and teaches young people all about the horses. She’s seen the difference horses make in children, helping them improve social skills, confidence, and responsibility.www.wirx.com
