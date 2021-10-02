CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kirkland, WA

Fiestas Patrias & Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Kirkland Urban

parentmap.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and honor the contributions and culture of Hispanic and Latin Americans, Kirkland Urban is hosting a free, family-friendly “Fiestas Patrias” event on Saturday, Oct. 2 form 12-4 p.m. Held in partnership with Sea Mar Museum of Chicano/a/Latino/a Culture, this event will include artifacts, educational components, dance performances, health screenings, a live DJ and more. Julie with Clown Buggie will also be joining the celebration sharing balloons and tattoos for the kids.

www.parentmap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

U.S. Navy nuclear engineer, wife charged with selling nuclear submarine secrets

A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information to someone he thought worked for a foreign government, but who turned out to be an FBI agent. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from the Pentagon on the extraordinary case that combines allegations of spying, nuclear submarine secrets, and a peanut butter sandwich.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Kirkland, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lifestyle
Kirkland, WA
Society
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Dance#Dj#Hispanic#Latin Americans#Kirkland Urban
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy