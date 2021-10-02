Fiestas Patrias & Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Kirkland Urban
To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and honor the contributions and culture of Hispanic and Latin Americans, Kirkland Urban is hosting a free, family-friendly “Fiestas Patrias” event on Saturday, Oct. 2 form 12-4 p.m. Held in partnership with Sea Mar Museum of Chicano/a/Latino/a Culture, this event will include artifacts, educational components, dance performances, health screenings, a live DJ and more. Julie with Clown Buggie will also be joining the celebration sharing balloons and tattoos for the kids.www.parentmap.com
