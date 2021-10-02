Moped driver killed in Route 460 wreck; charges pending

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said charges are pending in a crash that killed the driver of a moped along Route 460 in Sussex County Friday night.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash along eastbound Route 460, east of Route 602, just before 8:35 p.m.

Officials said Teresa R. Perkinson was driving a Fiat 500 on Route 460 at "an extremely high rate of speed" when she rear-ended a moped.

The force of the impact caused the moped to run off the road and into a ditch, Anaya said

The driver, 30-year-old Brandon M. Brown of the 30500 block of Petersburg Road in Waverly, was ejected and died at the scene, according to Anaya.

Officials said Perkinson ran off the road, hit a curb and then a tree before her Fiat overturned and landed on its roof.

Perkinson and her male passenger suffered serious injuries and were medflighted to VCU Medical Center, according to Anaya.

No additional details were available at last check.

Troopers said charges are pending in the wreck, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .