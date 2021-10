What a difference a few weeks can make. Add in a full squad and a favorable schedule and suddenly Arsenal are perhaps at their highest point in over a year. The club ended last season on five straight wins, but it came with knowing it was finishing in 8th place. And last winter Arsenal went six matches without a loss, but the turmoil and lack of squad depth made even those results feel like shaky ground.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO