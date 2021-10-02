CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

WATCH: Texas DB Anthony Cook forces fumble on blindside sack

By Tim Verghese about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJATU_0cFF7bN800
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Texas defensive back Anthony Cook has had a breakout year and came up with a huge play to get Texas the ball back early in the second quarter.

The junior blitzed from his cornerback position unblocked and laid a huge hit on TCU quarterback Max Duggan, popping the ball free. Cook managed to recover the fumble and return it just a couple yards near the fifty-yard line before being tackled.

Up 23-17, the turnover gave the Texas offense a chance to take a demanding lead, though the ensuing drive stalled and the Longhorns had to settle for a field goal to go up 26-17.

Anthony Cook is in his fourth year with the Longhorns. Prior to the 2021 season, Cook made 35 appearances in his career, but started just seven games. Entering Saturday’s game, Cook has notched 16 tackles and two passes deflected. Cook hasn’t missed a tackle in the 2021 season, allowed no passing touchdowns in coverage and has the best tackling grade on the team.

Coming off a 70-35 win over Texas Tech, the 3-1 Longhorns are looking to win two-straight conference games against the Horned Frogs, who are reeling from a loss to SMU.

Although Texas holds a significant edge in the all-time series, having beaten TCU 63 times and having lost just 27 times, the Longhorns have not defeated TCU in consecutive seasons since they did so in 1994 and 1995. This Saturday marks 364 days to-date since the Longhorns-Horned Frogs matchup in 2020, a game in which the then-No. 9 Texas Longhorns fell from grace after a 33-31 upset loss to visiting TCU. The year prior was hardly any different; Texas traveled to Fort Worth, only to lose to TCU 37-27 in 2019. Sarkisian hopes that his first game will look a little different.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Big 12 updates kick times, TV networks for Week 7 slate of games

The Big 12 announced the official game times and TV designations for the Week 7 slate of games. Games that were previously to be determined are now officially set in stone. Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) and Texas (4-2, 2-1) are set for the early kickoff at 12 a.m. ET Saturday in Austin. Kansas and Texas Tech will start at 4 p.m. ET after previously being unannounced.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Oklahoma's Caleb Williams recruiting top-100 OL Kam Dewberry

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams had a day he will never forget Saturday. With the Sooners down 28-7 after one quarter in the Red River Showdown against Texas, Williams came off the bench to lead Oklahoma to a historic comeback victory. One day later, Williams was doing some informal recruiting of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

5-star Shemar Stewart celebrates Texas A&M's victory over Alabama

Texas A&M‘s stunning, memorable upset of No. 1 Alabama in College Station, Texas, will go down in the history books as one of the Aggies best victories this century. Texas A&M fans from all across the country were celebrating Saturday night, including Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Oklahoma, Caleb Kelly troll Texas using photo montage

Caleb Kelly forced the game-changing fumble by Texas freshman Xavier Worthy to cement himself in Red River Showdown history on Saturday. The fumble helped to lift the Sooners to an epic 55-48 heart-stopping victory. This weekend, Kelly and the rest of the Oklahoma Sooners are soaking up the big win with some images on Twitter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
On3.com

On300 recruit Derrick Brown doubles down on Texas commitment

Texarkana (Texas) Texas four-star EDGE Derrick Brown is one of the top recruits in the 2022 recruit class for Texas. And he wants people to know that is not going to change. Brown, who is the No. 221 overall recruit in the 2022 On300 rankings, tweeted Sunday that he is “never decommitting” from Texas.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

5-star Walter Nolen father says Texas A&M atmosphere was "spectacular"

There was no place most college football fans would have rather been Saturday night than in College Station, Texas, to watch Texas A&M upset Alabama on a last-second field goal. Powell (Tenn.) High five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen was one of the lucky 106,815 people in attendance at Kyle Field, and suffice to say that the trip made an impression on him.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

Numbers game: 14 stats you need to know from Week 6

Each Sunday, On3 takes a look at some interesting stats you should know coming out of that week’s games. Here are 14 from Week 6:. 2: Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was one of the stars of the Aggies’ 41-38 upset of No. 1 Alabama, scoring two touchdowns against the Crimson Tide for a second consecutive season. In his past two games against the Crimson Tide, Smith — the younger brother of former Alabama and Georgia defensive back Maurice Smith — has 12 catches for 208 yards and four touchdowns.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Texas Longhorns#Blindside#American Football#Smu#Tcu 63
On3.com

USA Today Coaches Poll Top-25 released following Week 6

Week 6 was possibly one of the most exciting weekends in college football in recent memory. Top ranked Alabama fell to unranked Texas A&M and there were multiple intriguing Top 25 matchups on the slate. Following the Week 6 action, the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 has been released.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

5 Things: Utah 42, USC 26

WeAreSC’s Erik McKinney, Greg Katz, and Marc Kulkin recap USC’s 42-26 loss to Utah, with their 5 things, including Player of the game, Play of the game, Expectation met, Biggest surprise, and Biggest takeaway.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

3-star defensive lineman Aisea Moa commits to BYU

Ogden (Utah) Weber defensive lineman Aisea Moa committed to BYU on Saturday. Moa is a three-star lineman and considered one of the best players in Utah. Over the past two weeks, the Cougars have now landed their top two recruits in the class in Moa and Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon wide receiver Cody Hagen.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Texas A&M reveals good luck charm following upset win

The Texas A&M Aggies had a good luck charm on hand for their 41-38 upset victory against Alabama on Saturday in former A&M basketball star Khris Middleton. He was one of many on hand to witness the historic win, and he brought another piece of history with him. Middleton, who...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Chris Rodriguez Jr. on his 4th quarter TD against LSU: "I hate that play"

Chris Rodriguez Jr. slammed the door shut on any potential LSU comeback during the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s monster win over the Tigers. Kentucky was ahead 35-21 with 4:30 left in regulation, staring down a 2nd and three inside the red zone. A two-touchdown lead with time running low felt like enough of a cushion for the Big Blue Nation, but C-Rod made sure that every fan was able to breath more comfortably.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

College GameDay announces location for Week 7 of college football

ESPN’s College GameDay has announced its location for Week 7 of college football. College GameDay tweeted on Sunday, announcing Athens, Georgia as the Week 7 location. “HEY ATHENS … WE’RE COMING BACK!! See you Saturday for 6-0 Georgia Football vs. 6-0 Kentucky Football,” the tweet said. After Alabama fell to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

College football odds: Las Vegas releases point spreads for Week 7

More upsets shook up the college football rankings in Week 6. As Las Vegas tries to figure out where each team really stands, the top betting experts have released the college football odds for Week 7. There aren’t many ranked-on-ranked matchups this coming weekend but ESPN CollegeGameday will be at the No. 1 Georgia versus No. 11 Kentucky game.
LAS VEGAS, NV
On3.com

Kentucky Football ranked No. 11 in latest AP Poll

The Coaches Poll and AP Poll are in agreement: Kentucky Football is the 11th best team in the country right now. Not long after the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 was updated on Sunday afternoon, where Kentucky was moved from No. 14 to No. 11, the AP Poll bumped the ‘Cats up five spots from No. 16 to No. 11. The updated rankings mean Kentucky will pit its 6-0 record against the nation’s new No. 1: the Georgia Bulldogs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

OL Drew Bobo commits to Auburn

Drew Bobo is staying home. Bobo, an offensive lineman at Auburn High, will play his college ball at Auburn University, he announced Sunday on Twitter. Bobo chose Auburn over his other two finalists, Georgia and Kentucky. “Ever since I moved to Auburn, I have really liked the town,” Bobo said....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy