WATCH: Texas DB Anthony Cook forces fumble on blindside sack

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Texas defensive back Anthony Cook has had a breakout year and came up with a huge play to get Texas the ball back early in the second quarter.

The junior blitzed from his cornerback position unblocked and laid a huge hit on TCU quarterback Max Duggan, popping the ball free. Cook managed to recover the fumble and return it just a couple yards near the fifty-yard line before being tackled.

Up 23-17, the turnover gave the Texas offense a chance to take a demanding lead, though the ensuing drive stalled and the Longhorns had to settle for a field goal to go up 26-17.

Anthony Cook is in his fourth year with the Longhorns. Prior to the 2021 season, Cook made 35 appearances in his career, but started just seven games. Entering Saturday’s game, Cook has notched 16 tackles and two passes deflected. Cook hasn’t missed a tackle in the 2021 season, allowed no passing touchdowns in coverage and has the best tackling grade on the team.

Coming off a 70-35 win over Texas Tech, the 3-1 Longhorns are looking to win two-straight conference games against the Horned Frogs, who are reeling from a loss to SMU.

Although Texas holds a significant edge in the all-time series, having beaten TCU 63 times and having lost just 27 times, the Longhorns have not defeated TCU in consecutive seasons since they did so in 1994 and 1995. This Saturday marks 364 days to-date since the Longhorns-Horned Frogs matchup in 2020, a game in which the then-No. 9 Texas Longhorns fell from grace after a 33-31 upset loss to visiting TCU. The year prior was hardly any different; Texas traveled to Fort Worth, only to lose to TCU 37-27 in 2019. Sarkisian hopes that his first game will look a little different.