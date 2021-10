Auburn had its chances early, but an inability to execute at a high level doomed the Tigers in their upset bid against rival Georgia. The 126th installment of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry went to the Bulldogs, who have now won five straight in the series and sit in the College Football Playoff driver’s seat following their 34-10 win Saturday afternoon, paired with Alabama’s upset loss to Texas A&M. So, what’s being made of Saturday’s lopsided result on the Plains?

GEORGIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO