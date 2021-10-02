CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

David Pollack: Dabo Swinney has to change his philosophy at Clemson

By Jonathan Wagner
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUBTx_0cFF7CV500
John Byrun/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Times are tough right now for Clemson football. Especially offensively, the Tigers have seen some serious struggles to begin the season. ESPN College GameDay analyst David Pollack believes that some of Clemson’s struggles can be attributed to a lack of change in philosophy from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Pollack: ‘The times in college football change’

Despite losing star quarterback Trevor Lawrence to the NFL after last season, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei entered the season with high expectations that he has not yet to lived up to. Another issue for Clemson, according to Pollack, is Swinney’s unwillingness to add to his roster through the transfer portal.

Pollack points to Nick Saban at Alabama and Mike Krzyzewski, two of the best college coaches in their respective sports, as examples of coaches that have successfully evolved as the landscape changes around them. For Pollack, he has not seen that same willingness to evolve from Swinney at Clemson.

“Clemson is a team that, obviously the times in college football change,” Pollack said. “This is my comment for tomorrow, and I was saving it for tomorrow on GameDay, but when you look at Coach K; didn’t believe in the one and done. When you look at Nick Saban; didn’t believe in the high-flying offense. They evolved, they changed. Look at Dabo Swinney.

“Guys, do you know how many guys they’ve taken from the transfer portal? Zero. Not a single one. You know how many they’ve given up in the transfer portal? They’ve given up 20 players. Dabo is going to have to change his philosophy, its culture, its building, here, here, here. I think he’s going to have to expand that. He’s going to have to accept transfer portal guys in the future and build his team that way along with recruiting, along with culture because it’s definitely taken a toll on his program.”

Tim Tebow still believes in Swinney, Clemson

After Paul Finebaum sounded off with criticism of Swinney and Clemson, Tim Tebow came to the Tigers’ defense. Tebow still believes that Swinney and Clemson can make the necessary changes to turn things around.

“Listen, I love Paul,” Tebow said on ESPN’s First Take. “I have had a chance to do SEC Nation with him for the last eight years, but what are we talking about. C’mon. It’s two losses. You lost to Georgia and NC State. Two good football teams, but to say they aren’t part of the cool kids anymore, go ask all the five-star recruits. Let’s just be honest. Go look at all the people that are falling in love with Clemson.

“Go look at how they are raising money right now. Go look at how they are building a program. Go look at how other schools are going to Clemson to see how they do their marketing, how they do their facilities, all of this because they are getting all these recruits because everyone is falling in love with Dabo, falling in love with the program.”

Tebow went on to say that giving up on Clemson after two losses is a failure to pay attention. Even though things have not started well, Tebow still believes in Dabo Swinney as one of college football’s best coaches. Swinney can still make the changes to turn things around right now for Clemson, according to Tebow.

“Yes, they lost two games but to say they are done, that’s just not watching, evaluating, looking at the program,” Tebow said. “It’s looking at the result of two games, but that is not the entire process. Listen, Dabo is still one of the best coaches in college football. He’s had a crazy amount of success for the last decade, and to say they are done cause they lose two games, it’s absolutely absurd.”

