Yesterday’s game went a little worse than I thought, but not by much. I told a Southern California sportswriter on background that we stood maybe a 1 out of 5 chance to win and if the score was close in the fourth quarter, it was likely that we would lose since we would have run out of gas by then. In that prediction I was wrong. The game was over on the last play of the first half, reminiscent of the Oregon kickoff return for a touchdown a few years ago also in the Coliseum, with a similar deflating impact.

FOOTBALL ・ 12 HOURS AGO