Washington State

Thousands Turn Out for Nationwide Marches in Support of Abortion Rights

By Blake Montgomery
 8 days ago
Thousands of people attended protests across the country organized by the Women’s March in support of abortion rights and Roe v. Wade Saturday. Protesters from the steps of the Supreme Court to Washington state were demonstrating against Texas’ restrictive new abortion law, which prohibits abortions performed after about six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant, and deputizes private citizens to sue anyone who aids an abortion. Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March, told The Washington Post at the D.C. Rally for Abortion Justice, “Roe is the floor, not the ceiling.”

Houston Chronicle

'Save Chick-fil-A' case could impact the future of Texas abortion ban

A case that’s before the Texas Supreme Court this fall could have strong implications for the future of the state’s newly adopted abortion ban, the most prohibitive in the nation. The suit relates to a 2019 law that, like the abortion law, was authored by state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Abortion-rights supporters in Pittsburgh join nationwide rallies to tell courts to keep ‘Bans off Our Bodies’

Hundreds of pro-choice activists rallied in Downtown Pittsburgh and in Harrisburg at the Pennsylvania Capitol Saturday in a show of solidarity to protect abortion and reproductive rights. Women's March Pittsburgh organized the local rally, which featured speeches by U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Forest Hills, and Ed Gainey, the Democratic nominee...
Vogue Magazine

The Supreme Court Is Likely to Overturn Roe—What Then?

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court started its blockbuster session. It’s the first full session involving all three of Donald J. Trump’s new conservative justices. You’ll remember that Trump promised to overturn Roe, telling the American public during a October 2016 debate, “And that’ll happen automatically, in my opinion, because I am putting pro-life justices on the court. I will say this: It will go back to the states, and the states will then make a determination.”
The Independent

Texas prompts outrage by saying abortion ban ‘stimulates’ interstate commerce

In its latest defense of its stringent new anti-abortion law, Texas says the travel of desperate women seeking abortions in other states is “stimulating” interstate commerce.The argument, which infuriated women’s rights groups, came up in a court filing by Texas’ top legal officials as they fend off a lawsuit from the US government. The Department of Justice is currently suing to stop the enforcement of Senate Bill 8, Texas’ near-total ban on abortions, and has cited its impact on interstate commerce as one reason to block it.In a legal brief filed on Wednesday, Texas said that argument doesn’t apply.“In...
CBS News

Pelosi forced to cancel event in Rome amid protests over COVID vaccines

With Italy preparing to require workers to carry a “Green Pass” that shows their COVID-19 vaccination status, protesters took to Rome’s streets and clashed with police. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Pope Francis on Saturday to discuss topics like climate change but had to cancel a separate planned event due to the protests. CBSN anchor Lana Zak spoke with CBS News’ foreign correspondent Chris Livesay who was in Rome to give the latest.
CBS 46

Hundreds march through Downtown Atlanta in support of abortion rights

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Thousands of people around the country, including in Atlanta, marched in solidarity for women’s abortion rights. The largest gathering in the metro happened outside the state capital Saturday. “I said, bans off our bodys,” shouted a speaker. The march and rally a result of new abortion laws...
WIBW

Hundreds turn out for Women’s March for Reproductive Rights in Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds gathered in downtown Topeka Saturday to raise awareness and garner support for women’s reproductive rights. Haeli Maas, the march’s organizer said current debates over abortion access across the nation inspired her to create the event. “Honestly, I saw the abortion amendment go on in Texas...
westsidespirit.com

Women March for Abortion Rights

It’s been over 100 years since the start of the suffrage movement. It’s been almost 100 years since the creation of the Equal Rights Amendment. And women are still marching. Women young and old, cis women and transgender women, women of all colors all gathered in community to protest the...
WSB Radio

Thousands turn out for Women’s Marches around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — All over the U.S. thousands of people gathered in multiple states including Georgia for the Women’s March. The main event was held in Washington D.C. and in various cities around the country. The events were held to draw attention to a variety of topics protestors feel strongly about including: ending violence, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights and the rights of workers.
clevelandurbannews.com

Thousands march in Cleveland, Ohio on October 2 to protest abortion restrictions, Cleveland's march of which was one of more than 600 sister marches nationwide under the umbrella of Women's March National

Clevelandurbannews.com and-Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio- Women's March Cleveland's Oct 2 March for Reproductive and Civil Rights drew some 2,500 people to Market Square Park on Saturday in Ohio's City's neighborhood, an event spearheaded by longtime Cleveland activist and head Women's March Cleveland organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who has organized women's marches in Cleveland since 2018.
yoursun.com

Women's March turns out to protest abortion laws

CHARLOTTE HARBOR — A crowd of some 250 multi-generational women and men on Saturday marched to the center of the U.S. 41 bridge to protest abortion laws. They gathered at Live Oak Point Park on the Charlotte Harbor side of the bridge, to hear from speakers including Holly DeVogt, from the Englewood Democratic Club; Jane Merriam, from Charlotte County Democrats and Vicki Welsch, from Indivisible Action Southwest Florida.
News 8 WROC

Texas abortion law foes target lawmakers’ corporate donors

(AP) – Foes of Texas’ strict abortion ban are taking aim at companies that donated money to the bill’s sponsors, hoping consumers will pressure corporate America to join the fight against a surge of restrictions. The television and digital ads begun this past week by the groups Corporate Accountability Action and American Bridge 21st Century, the Democratic […]
