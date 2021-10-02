CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan expected to play against Cincinnati

By Simon Gibbs about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p98V4_0cFF6goy00
Michael Hickey/Getty Images.

Much to the pleasure of head coach Brian Kelly, it appears No. 9 Notre Dame will have its Jack Coan, its starting quarterback, available for its top-10 tilt against the No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats.

Notre Dame has its biggest test of the season on Saturday against Cincinnati, and for a while it seemed unclear whether Coan would be able to play. He sprained his ankle in last week’s 41-13 win over Wisconsin, and redshirt freshman Drew Pyne was forced to close out the game under center. However, reports from South Bend say that Coan was a full participant in pregame warmups after the ankle sprain, and he’s expected to play Saturday.

Coan finished last week’s game against Wisconsin with 15 completions in 29 attempts, good for 158 passing yards and one touchdown. Pyne, playing in relief, completed six of eight Notre Dame passing attempts for 81 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Due to a slew of injuries, Notre Dame has used three different quarterbacks this season in Coan, Pyne and another freshman in Tyler Buchner. Coan remains the top option in South Bend, holding a 60.6 completion percentage and throwing for 986 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in four games — all wins — this season.

Coan transferred to Notre Dame in January after four seasons at Wisconsin. The incumbent Wisconsin starter heading into 2020, Coan suffered a broken foot prior to the season and in relief, Graham Mertz led Wisconsin to a 4-3 record and held on to the starting job.

In his time at Wisconsin, Coan threw for 4,106 yards, 31 touchdowns and ten interceptions, completing over 67% of his passes. In 2019, he threw for 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He led the Badgers to a first place finish in the Big Ten West and the Rose Bowl, where Wisconsin lost to Oregon 28-27.

After transferring to Notre Dame, Coan won the starting quarterback job over Pyne and Buchner and has led the Fighting Irish to an undefeated record with wins over Florida State, Toledo, Purdue and Wisconsin.

Coan injured, limps off against Wisconsin

Coan came off the field limping in Notre Dame’s matchup with Wisconsin last week, forcing him to take a trip to the injury tent, then the locker room, midway through the third quarter. A transfer from Wisconsin, he was unable to finish the game against his former team.

“Just watched Jack Coan try to throw a pass on the sideline,” The Athletic’s Jesse Temple said. “He couldn’t even finish the follow-through without showing considerable pain. He’s back in the tent.”

Pyne took as the backup quarterback, though he did not enter the season as the typical No. 2 quarterback. However, Notre Dame’s usual-backup in Tyler Buchner was hurt.

After jumping out to a 10-3 lead, Coan and the Notre Dame offense had sputtered, punting on three straight possessions. Wisconsin tied the game with just under ten minutes to go in the third.

