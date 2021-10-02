CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Lands LB Commit Devon Jackson

By Jarrid Denney
 8 days ago
Oregon’s weekend started off with a bang, or a Quack.

As the Ducks head to Palo Alto to take on Stanford, the Ducks made a splash on the recruiting front just prior to kickoff.

Devon Jackson, a 4-star linebacker from Omaha (Neb.) announced on Twitter that he has committed to Oregon.

Jackson committed to the Ducks after spending the weekend in Eugene a week ago. He also held offers from Arizona State, Miami, and Auburn, among others.

At 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, Jackson is the No. 154 player in the 247 Composite. He will join an Oregon linebacker room that is absolutely loaded with talent after making big recruiting splashes at the position in recent years.

Oregon also has a commitment from 4-star linebacker TJ Dudley in the class of 2022. The Ducks now have signed 21 players in that class. It is unclear how many spots they have left, but the Ducks continue to recruit a number of high-profile targets.

