Presidential Election

Rudy Giuliani Just Made A Big Admission About Donald Trump

By J.E. Reich
 8 days ago
Former President Donald Trump has his sights set on restoring his access to Twitter via a lawsuit filed by his legal team, per The Washington Post. But it appears his focus might be better spent on another judicial matter entirely: the testimony of his former de facto grand functionary and lackey, Rudy Giuliani.

POLITICO

Lawyers wrangle over talk of Trump at trial of Giuliani associate

Attorneys preparing for the trial of one of Rudy Giuliani’s associates and another man on campaign finance charges sparred Tuesday over how to question jurors about their views on former President Donald Trump, Giuliani and other political figures likely to come up as the case moves forward. Defense lawyers for...
MSNBC

Rudy Giuliani, under oath, reveals baseless origins of Trump Big Lie claims

Rachel Maddow reads excerpts from the transcript of a deposition, under oath, of Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in which he explains that he can't remember but thinks some of the conspiracy theories he pushed about the 2020 election came from social media and he didn't bother to check the truthfulness of the claims from his bombshell source who claimed the election was stolen. Oct. 1, 2021.
HuffingtonPost

Seth Meyers Gleefully Mocks Rudy Giuliani's Fox News Ban

Rudy Giuliani’s reportedly been banned from Fox News, and Seth Meyers can hardly contain his giggles about it. Politico reported Friday that Donald Trump’s former personal attorney has been barred from appearing on the conservative network for three months. Giuliani, who appeared frequently on Fox programs to spout false claims...
Washington Post

As a stunning new report reveals Trump’s threat to democracy, Republicans shrug

As you probably learned in high school, John Adams insisted that a republic had to be “a government of laws, and not of men.” But as a new Senate report on President Donald Trump’s efforts to enlist the Department of Justice in his attempt to overturn the 2020 election shows, the law by itself was not sufficient to prevent the coup Trump wanted to carry out.
MSNBC

Daniel Goldman: Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice

A new Senate report lays out, in stunning detail, the work Trump did has he tried to subvert the 2020 election just as the former president is reportedly pressuring aides to not cooperate with the House select committee investigating January 6th. We discuss with Sam Stein, Daniel Goldman, and Kimberly Atkins Stohr.Oct. 8, 2021.
MSNBC

Donald Trump's Twitter lawsuit is about 2024, not free speech

Our former president has had enough of his permanent Twitter timeout. Donald Trump wants back on the social media platform that allowed him to efficiently amplify his often-hateful messages, including those encouraging the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Indeed, two days after a violent mob of Trump’s supporters attempted to overturn a valid election at his behest, Twitter banned Trump.
MSNBC

Is Donald Trump running for president again in 2024? Maybe.

Donald Trump is running for president again. Or at least that’s what he and his inner circle want you to think. According to a new report from The Washington Post, the twice-impeached former president is holding campaign-style rallies in battleground states and has another planned for Saturday in Iowa, which holds the first-in-the-nation caucus. In recent weeks, his and his allies’ email campaigns requesting donations have hit 2020-level frequency. Trump is also constantly floating quotes implying that he’s interested in running again, and his advisers are amplifying them. “An informal poll of 13 of his current and former advisers in recent days indicated that 10 believed he would run, two said it was a public relations ploy, and another said he was not sure,” the Post reports.
HuffingtonPost

Rudy Giuliani Utterly Roasted In Pitch-Perfect Impression By John Lithgow

Actor John Lithgow let loose on Thursday’s “Late Show” with another killer impression of Rudy Giuliani. Lithgow’s spoof interview with host Stephen Colbert began with him, as the former New York mayor, fiercely contesting the number of times he’d appeared on the show, a reference to his pushing of 2020 election conspiracies.
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

