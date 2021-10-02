CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

David Lee Roth, original frontman for Van Halen, announces upcoming retirement

By Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qeehs_0cFF5xcI00

(NEXSTAR) – David Lee Roth is running his last lap with the devil, it would seem.

Roth, the rock star who fronted Van Halen during the band’s heyday and most recent iteration, has announced his upcoming retirement after a stint of shows in Las Vegas in December and January.

“I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal , offering little explanation as to why.

The rocker, 66, shared the news exclusively with the Review-Journal via a phone interview. During the conversation, Roth referenced the death of Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen — who passed in Oct. 2020 — as one of the possible reasons for his retirement, but gave no specific details.

“I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter,” Roth told the outlet, later adding that he imagined he “might have been the first” to die of the band members, rather than Eddie Van Halen.

He also said didn’t want to “endanger” his own future by continuing to perform, citing guidance from his “doctors” and “handlers.”

Roth said he’ll be taking the stage for his final shows at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay for five concerts between Dec. 31 and Jan. 8.

“I’m not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows,” he told the Review-Journal.

Tickets for the performances go on sale Saturday.

Roth, often considered to be one of the greatest frontmen in rock, performed with Van Halen between 1974 and 1985, returning for stints in 1996 and from 2006 onward. He also embarked on a solo career starting in the mid-‘80s.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
US Magazine

Van Halen Singer David Lee Roth Will Retire After Final 5 Concerts: ‘I Am Throwing in the Shoes’

It’s time to stop running with the devil. Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth announced his retirement will begin after his final concerts. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” the singer, 66, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday, October 1. “This is the first, and only, official announcement … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.”
CELEBRITIES
101.9 KING FM

When David Lee Roth Was Arrested on 1980 Van Halen Tour: Excerpt

Michael Christopher's upcoming book Van Halen: The Eruption and the Aftershock digs into the history of Van Halen and features exclusive interviews and never-before-published conversations with band alums like Sammy Hagar and Gary Cherone. In the following excerpt, Christopher looks at how David Lee Roth drew the ire of law enforcement during a tour date in Cincinnati in the wake of a concert tragedy there a few months earlier. (The book will be published on Oct. 6 by Backbeat Books).
CINCINNATI, OH
thenerdstash.com

David Lee Roth is Jumping into Retirement

Former Van Halen singer David Lee Roth has announced his upcoming retirement. In an interview with the Las Vegas Review, Roth said “I’m throwing in the shoes…I’m retiring.” Roth will be playing his final five shows at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The first show kicks off this New Year’s Eve.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#The Review Journal#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani's youngest son is her twin in remarkable new photo

Gwen Stefani's boys enjoyed a day out with their dad, Gavin Rossdale, in Los Angeles recently and the Bush rocker proudly shared photos from their trip to the LA Dodgers stadium. While the father-of-three celebrated his children with several images on Instagram, there was one which truly turned heads. Gavin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
praisedc.com

Prayers: Gospel Star Shawn McLemore Passes Away

Shawn McLemore, the Los Angeles-born gospel singer who delivered hit albums such as Wait On Him, Any Minute Now and starred in the film Colors with Robert Duval and Sean Penn, has passed away. McLemore grew up in Los Angeles, graduated from West Los Angeles University with a Bachelor of...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Kids: Meet His 3 Great Children He Coparents With Ex, Shanna Moakler

Travis Barker isn’t just one of the most celebrated drummers in music today: he’s also a doting dad of three amazing kids. Find out all about them. At first glance, Travis Barker – with his shaved head, skin covered in tattoos, piercings, and never-ending disinterested stare – doesn’t conjure the idea of “father figure.” Yet, the blink-182 drummer (and the person PEOPLE magazine once dubbed “the godfather of punk rock”) is a devoted dad of three. Ironically, the man who beat the skins on “Stay Together For The Kids,” off of blink’s Take Off Your Pants And Jacket album, shared two children with his ex-wife, Miss USA 1995 Shanna Moakler. The two reportedly began dating in 2002, wed in 2004, and finalized their divorce in 2008. In that span of time, they welcomed two children into the world: son Landon and daughter Alabama.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers heartwarming news - and she can't wait

Carrie Underwood delighted fans with news she couldn't wait to share with them on Tuesday. The country music superstar took to Instagram to make a big announcement and her social media followers were so excited. The mother-of-two revealed she'll be performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, where...
NASHVILLE, TN
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

1K+
Followers
425
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy