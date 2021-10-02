CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

It's Biden's move in the negotiations to grant Puerto Rico 'free association' status

The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYjmA_0cFF5uy700
© (NatanaelGinting/iStock)

Those who follow Puerto Rico’s status problem know the debate in Puerto Rican and American political circles has been controlled by traditional politics for decades. Political parties in Puerto Rico block each other’s advances, ultimately leading to nothing happening. Of course, for those who benefit politically and economically from the status quo, doing nothing to solve the centuries-long colonial problem of Puerto Rico is acceptable.

The traditional political parties in Puerto Rico — particularly the statehood (New Progressive) and commonwealth (Popular Democratic) parties — do not want to resolve the colonial debate; it’s their reason for existing since their main selling points are status ideals. These status-focused parties use the problem to stir emotions, generate support and win local elections, but can never deliver on their promises to resolve Puerto Rico’s status.

Sadly, they have demonstrated that they cannot offer any real short- or long-term solutions for Puerto Rico. They lack a realistic vision and national economic plan that doesn’t involve pleading to Congress for more fanciful tax incentives or American taxpayer funds to prop up the commonwealth and entrench more Puerto Ricans in generational dependency and poverty. At this point, it should be clear to all of us that the commonwealth has failed and the solution to Puerto Rico’s status problem will not come from its traditional parties.

Recognizing this, a group of Puerto Ricans from civil society organized the Puerto Rican Action Movement (the MAP in Spanish) to transcend the obsolete political structure and design a multifaceted decolonization strategy with a viable, pragmatic “vision of the future.” It’s a future where a sovereign Puerto Rico could join the world economy and community.

After two years of behind-the-scenes work and meetings in San Juan and Washington, the MAP’s message of decolonization and sovereignty for Puerto Rico helped open the doors with prominent American interlocutors. There are some within the U.S. government, including in Congress, who are ready to listen and work with us to help move forward the inevitable process of Puerto Rico’s decolonization and sovereignty.

A group of experts in free association and American territorial policy was organized in the United States, most of them former government officials with experience in such issues. After considering options, they determined that free association — a sovereign Puerto Rico with a Compact of Free Association with the United States — is the viable, legal and desirable status option to accommodate the interests of all political parties in Puerto Rico.

With free association, pro-statehood supporters could ensure that Puerto Rico maintains a positive, beneficial relationship with the United States and free transit between both nations. Pro-commonwealth supporters could enjoy the “culmination of the commonwealth” toward a more dignified sovereignty status that is outside the Territorial Clause of the U.S. Constitution. Pro-independence supporters could ensure the establishment of a sovereign republic, recognized Puerto Rican citizenship, and our nation’s access to global markets.

The last three times the United States decolonized territories was through free association, having negotiated such relationships with Palau, Micronesia and the Marshall Islands under Democratic (Clinton) and Republican (Reagan) administrations. Let’s put that experience to good use. Free association also is the status option with the largest growth margin of support in modern Puerto Rican politics — going from 0.29 percent of the vote in the 1998 plebiscite to 33.3 percent of the vote in the 2012 plebiscite.

Together, both sovereignty options (independence and free association) garnered almost 39 percent of the vote. Despite official results showing 54 percent in support of statehood, upon closer observation, only 27 percent from the total number of eligible voters actually went to the polls to support statehood in the 2020 plebiscite, suggesting that both Puerto Ricans and Americans should start having a serious dialogue on the status issue. Surprisingly, in the 2012 plebiscite, much of the support for free association came from the commonwealth party, yet sadly, this party continues to embrace the 1950s colonial model. In the 2020 elections, not only did the statehood party lose control of the legislature, but pro-sovereignty candidates across different parties won the most votes. Keep this trend in mind: As support for statehood decreases over time, support for sovereignty increases.

With this trend in Puerto Rico, the MAP organized a Puerto Rican delegation of subject matter experts (not politicians) in different policy areas as a counterpart to the American delegation in Washington, to talk about the prospects and issues of free association. Both delegations concluded that free association is the only viable status option to usher in a sovereign Puerto Rico in the international community, while maintaining Puerto Rico as a U.S. ally and strategic partner in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The talks resulted in a document entitled “The Principles of Free Association between the United States and Puerto Rico.” The work provides a clear vision of a viable future for Puerto Rico, with draft plans for economic development, democratization, education, judicial reform, security, defense, and more. The MAP — which has endorsed the Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act of 2021 (HR 2070) — believes the principles can serve as a guide for future negotiations and the transition to sovereignty.

It should be noted that, before making the principles public, the MAP presented them to a representative group of Puerto Rican political leaders, community and religious leaders, academics, entrepreneurs, diplomats and legal scholars, and received a positive, supportive response. We are convinced that if the United States defined free association according to the principles, there would be a major realignment of political forces in favor of this option.

The principles have been presented to the White House and key Biden administration officials. We are hopeful they will seize the opportunity to take action. The absence of any action by the administration would be unquestionable proof that the United States is content to keep Puerto Rico in a colonial status forever — a stance that is unacceptable and infuriating to most Puerto Ricans. We believe, however, that the United States will “see the light” and begin the process of decolonization. Puerto Ricans have been waiting 123 years for this moment.

Javier A. Hernández is a Puerto Rican writer, small business owner and pro-sovereignty activist based in New Jersey and Puerto Rico. He is the author of “PREXIT: Forging Puerto Rico’s Path to Sovereignty.”

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Opportunities And Considerations For Business Leaders In Puerto Rico

Founder and Managing Partner of PRelocate, focused on helping entrepreneurs relocate their companies and start new businesses in Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico is the new land of opportunity in my view. As the founder of a company that helps entrepreneurs relocate and and start businesses in Puerto Rico, I've observed the draw of excellent tax incentives and plentiful business opportunities rivaling the allure of the beautiful tropical beaches.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

The curious case of Puerto Rico's Medicaid funding

Happy Tuesday, where today is apparently…National Ask a Stupid Question Day. (Our motto, since we ask questions for a living, is that every question is good.) Today, we dive into how a government shutdown would affect the federal health department and Pelosi's reconciliation reversal. But first:. The administration finds a...
U.S. POLITICS
techxplore.com

Puerto Rico to install free internet in all public housing

Puerto Rico's government announced Wednesday that it plans to offer free, high-speed internet to the more than 300 public housing projects across the U.S. territory. Public Housing Administrator Alejandro Salgado said nearly all units will have internet access by the end of next year as part of the $11.8 million project.
POLITICS
bondbuyer.com

Puerto Rico plan voting extended by two weeks

Puerto Rico bankruptcy Judge Laura Taylor Swain extended the deadline for voting on the proposed Puerto Rico Plan of Adjustment by two weeks after several parties saw delays in receiving the ballots. Swain filed the order granting the requested extension on Monday afternoon in the U.S. District Court for Puerto...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
routesonline.com

Puerto Rico Outlines Tourism Plan

Despite attracting its highest-ever lodging revenues in 2021, the island's governor is looking to attract more visitors from markets beyond the mainland US. Puerto Rico’s Governor Pedro Pierluisi (pictured) was at World Routes 2021 on Oct. 10 to outline how the Caribbean island’s tourism strategy will position it for a sustained recovery.
LIFESTYLE
WMTW

A Solar Solution to Puerto Rico’s Power Grid Problems

Puerto Rico is still struggling to recover from the devastation left by Hurricane Maria in 2017. The deadly Category 5 hurricane killed three thousand people and knocked the island’s power out for nearly a year. Congress allocated about $63 billion in disaster relief, but little of that has been used to repair the outdated power grid. In the last week, nearly a third of the grid’s customers lost power. In an effort to keep the lights on, many are advocating for a solar solution. We had the chance to see those efforts on the island in 2019.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spectrumnews1.com

Puerto Rico to host show's 1st Dec. 31 Spanish countdown

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Spanish-language countdown will be included for the first time in the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” show this year, the Puerto Rico governor announced Thursday. The segment will be broadcast from the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, where thousands...
TV & VIDEOS
utilitydive.com

Puerto Rico's grid is 'arguably the worst in the US,' LUMA CEO tells skeptical House committee

LUMA Energy has been operating Puerto Rico's electric grid for four months now, and the transition to a new grid operator has been marred by persistent outages at aging power plants and a substation fire that knocked 800,000 customers offline for a day. The island's electric system "is arguably the worst in the U.S.," LUMA President and CEO Wayne Stensby told lawmakers at a House committee hearing on Wednesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Ricans#Legislature#Free Association#American#New Progressive#Democratic#Map
bondbuyer.com

Puerto Rico judge's ruling makes challenges to debt plan easier

A ruling by Puerto Rico bankruptcy Judge Laura Taylor Swain may make challenges to the proposed Plan of Adjustment easier. Swain ruled Wednesday morning she had the power to determine whether the Plan of Adjustment was consistent with the Puerto Rico Oversight Board’s fiscal plan for the central government. Effectively, Swain’s ruling opens another possible path for attack on the Plan of Adjustment, whether by bondholders, pensioners, the local government, or other interested parties.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TravelPulse

Puerto Rico Pacts for New Year’s TV Splash

Global TV viewers will can ring in New Year’s Eve 2020 live from Puerto Rico as the territory’s government and Discover Puerto Rico have partnered with entertainment production firm MRC Live & Alternative and ABC-TV to simulcast “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” from the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center in the capital city of San Juan.
TV & VIDEOS
Arkansas Online

Power failures plague stormless Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Not a single hurricane has hit Puerto Rico this year, but hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. territory feel like they're living in the aftermath of a major storm: Students do homework by the light of dying cellphones, people who depend on insulin or respiratory therapies struggle to find power sources and the elderly are fleeing sweltering homes amid record-high temperatures.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Power outages in Puerto Rico fuel anger, fear

Major power outages across Puerto Rico have surged in recent weeks, fueling anger and fear among residents affected by a situation that the government has called a "crass failure," AP reports. The big picture: The energy company Luma took over the U.S. territory's power transmission and distribution system on June...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
theplanetD

16 Puerto Rican Dishes to Try in Puerto Rico And At Home

With a cuisine that has roots in several parts of the globe, Puerto Rico has some of the best food found in the Caribbean. Eating your way around the island territory is a culinary adventure thanks to the diverse dining options on offer. Upscale restaurants are readily found in places like San Juan serving traditional cuisine with a twist.
FOOD & DRINKS
NBC Chicago

Puerto Rico Is on the Brink of a Power Supply Crisis

Puerto Rico residents will see another increase in their electricity bill, even though they already pay twice as much as mainland U.S. customers for unreliable service. The increase comes the same week in which hundreds of thousands of Puerto Rican power customers were subjected to blackouts several days in a row.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WashingtonExaminer

Biden's free lunch

The Biden White House is out with a new talking point that women with expensive tastes have been using for years: It doesn’t matter how expensive something is, as long as someone else pays for it!
POLITICS
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
slenterprise.com

Huge crowd leaves no doubt on shot mandate sentiments

In an unprecedented turnout for a legislative committee hearing, business owners and the public last week made clear they oppose a federal government mandate requiring companies to have their employees vaccinated against COVID-19. A crowd of about 700 packed six rooms at the Capitol and about 250 more watched online...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

353K+
Followers
40K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy