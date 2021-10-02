CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilkinsburg, PA

Wilkinsburg Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Penn Avenue Boost Mobile Store

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFebu_0cFF5qRD00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police have launched an investigation following an armed robbery at the Boost Mobile store along Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the store around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday following the report of an armed robbery.

A store employee told police that an armed Black man entered the stored held the employee at gunpoint, ordering him to give the man cash from the register.

(Courtesy: Wilkinsburg Police Department)

The man then is said to have fled the store in an unknown direction.

Police say the man is described as being 5’9″, with a thin build, and was wearing all black, with a black ball cap and a black backpack.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Grande at the Wilkinsburg Police Department ar 412-244-2950.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect Arrested In Pitcairn Shooting, Says Victim Fired First

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITCAIRN (KDKA) – Monroeville Police arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that led to a car crash in Pitcairn on Saturday afternoon. According to police, Garrett Cogdell was taken into custody near Sugar Camp Park. Police had been told a man fitting Cogdell’s description had been seen running from the area of the shooting. Once at Allegheny County Police Headquarters, Cogdell told police that Donte Broadus, the man killed in the shooting, had been physically violent to Cogdell’s family in past and had threatened him over the phone earlier in the day on Saturday, saying...
PITCAIRN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State Police: Hit-And-Run Leads To 72-Year-Old Man’s Death In East Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in East Pittsburgh Borough on Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police say the victim was James Haberfield, 72, of Monroeville. Two vehicles were traveling along Braddock Avenue near Cable Avenue around 3:50 p.m. when one vehicle merged from the right lane into the left lane without warning and struck Haberfield’s vehicle, according to police. The impact of the collision sent Haberfield’s vehicle into a concrete barrier and wall, and he was pronounced dead at Forbes Regional Hospital. The driver of the other vehicle fled the area on foot.
CBS Pittsburgh

One Person Injured In Aliquippa Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — One person was injured in a shooting in Aliquippa on Sunday evening. The shooting happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Washington Street. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Police are investigating.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkinsburg, PA
Wilkinsburg, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating After Woman Shot Near Gas Station On Kennywood Boulevard In West Mifflin

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight in West Mifflin. Police say that they responded to the Speedway gas station on Kennywood Boulevard around 2 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka) Once on the scene, police say they found out a 32-year-old victim had been taken to a local hospital. She had been shot once in the chest. She is in stable condition and is expected to survive her injury, according to police. There is no known motive for the shooting, and Allegheny County Police continue to investigate. They ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact them at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477) or through their social media platforms. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny Co. Police Investigating Late-Night Shooting In Duquesne

By: KDKA-TV News Staff DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department are investigating following a shooting that took place in Duquesne. According to police, Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of shots fired in the area of Miller Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night. Just before 1:00 a.m., first responders were notified that an 18-year-old man had been shot in the leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and police say he is expected to survive. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Arrest John Johnson Jr. Of Beaver Falls In Killing Of Sharon Benyo

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) – State police have made an arrest in the killing of Sharon Benyo. According to state police, John Westley Johnson of Beaver Falls was taken into custody on Saturday. (Photo Courtesy of Beaver County Jail) He was located at his home and arrested without incident. Johnson is currently housed at the Beaver County Jail. An autopsy showed 46-year-old Sharon Benyo was shot twice in the head after her body was found by a gas line worker nearby Route 51 Constitution Boulevard. Benyo had been recently released from prison and it was unclear where she was living or what she was doing, according to the Beaver County district attorney. Johnson is facing charges of homicide. This article was originally published on Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:45 p.m.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One Person Killed In ATV Crash In Penn Hills

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PENN HILLS (KDKA) – One man is dead following an ATV crash in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County Police, at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, they were alerted to a collision between a vehicle and an ATV in the 200 block of Universal Road. Once on the scene, first responders found a man who had been thrown from the ATV. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PENN HILLS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Boost Mobile#Kdka Tv News
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man Dead, Woman In Critical Condition After Shooting And Vehicle Crash In Pitcairn

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITCAIRN (KDKA) — A man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition in Pitcairn after being shot Saturday afternoon, according to Allegheny County Police. Police were called to the 300 block of 3rd Street for reports of shots fired and a vehicle crash around 1 p.m. First responders found one vehicle had crashed, and the male passenger inside had died from gunshot wounds. The female driver was also suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police. Homicide detectives are investigating. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Motorcyclist Taken To Hospital In Critical Condition After Collision With Access Bus In Homewood

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man riding a motorcycle in Homewood was transported to a local hospital in critical condition on Sunday, according to Pittsburgh Police. Police say the motorcycle and Access bus collided at the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Sterrett Street a little after 1 p.m. The motorcycle rider was unconscious in the street, police say, when they arrived along with firefighters and medics. The Access bus driver stayed at the scene. No one else was injured, and police continue to investigate. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Dies In Shenango Twp. Motorcycle Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SHENANGO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County. The crash happened on Hollow Road in Shenango Township. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Police say a 25-year-old man was thrown from the motorcycle after crashing over an embankment. Shenango Township Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating Off-Campus Assault At University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway following an alleged off-campus assault at the University of Pittsburgh. According to University of Pittsburgh officials, University Police and City of Pittsburgh Police were dispatched to Forbes Avenue for a report of an indecent assault. Police say the assault occurred around 4:00 a.m. along Forbes Avenue and the victim stated they were fondled, and that the suspect fled towards Bellefield Avenue. The suspect is described by police as being approximately 5’10” to 6’0″ tall, weighing approximately 250 lbs. Police say the suspect is also described as having short hair, a scar below his left eye, and a gap between his top teeth. Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call City of Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520 or University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny Co. DA’s Office Offers Plea Deal To Adam Rosenberg, Accused Murder Suspect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County District Attorney has offered a plea deal to the Fox Chapel man accused of killing two people in separate incidents. Adam Rosenberg would serve two concurrent life sentences in exchange for pleading guilty but mentally ill to first degree murder. Rosenberg has not yet accepted any plea deal. Related stories: Adam Rosenberg To Stand Trial After Pleading Not Guilty To Criminal Homicide Charges Baldwin Murder Suspect Held On All Charges Man Accused In Murders Of 2 Men To Undergo More Psychiatric Testing Homicide Suspect Behind Bars For Baldwin Man’s Death Charged With Homicide Of 2nd Victim Death Of Missing 22-Year-Old Found Near Murder Suspect’s Fox Chapel Home Ruled Homicide Sources: Remains Of Missing 22-Year-Old Found Near Fox Chapel Home Of Homicide Suspect 21-Year-Old Charged With Homicide After 28-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Baldwin Home Prosecutors say Rosenberg killed Christian-Moore Rouse last February and buried him near his home on Settlers Ridge Road. Rosenberg is also accused of killing Jeremy Dentel of Baldwin. The trial is scheduled for January.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Churchill

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CHURCHILL (KDKA) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in Churchill on Saturday afternoon. According to Allegheny County Police, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, they were notified of a shooting at the intersection of Beulah and McCrady roads. Once they were on the scene, they found an adult male who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information to give them a call. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

No Injuries In Overnight Fire In Hampton Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Firefighters had their hands full in Hampton Township early on Saturday morning. Just after 4:30 a.m., crews were called to a home on Marie Drive for a house fire. No injuries were reported but the home was occupied at the time of the fire. The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Went To Put Some Bullets In Him:’ Investigators Reveal New Information In Killing Of Postal Worker Louis Vignone

COLLIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Graphic details were released about the suspect in a deadly shooting in Collier Township. Investigators say the suspect, Eric Kortz, shot the postal worker believing he poisoned him and his family with cyanide when they were neighbors. According to court paperwork, Kortz told investigators he found Louis Vignone on his mail route, then “went to put some bullets in him” before dropping his gun, getting in his van, and driving to the Carnegie Police Department to turn himself in. Kortz is charged with the murder of a United States employee and is also facing a firearm charge. He...
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Working Multiple Leads In Death Of Sharon Benyo, Whose Body Was Found In Chippewa Township

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Investigators say they’re working multiple leads after a woman was found shot to death in Beaver County. “We are working around the clock on this case. We’re on a proper path at this point, and I’m hoping we can bring some type of arrest here in the near future,” said Chippewa Police Chief Eric Hermick. An autopsy showed 46-year-old Sharon Benyo was shot twice in the head, officials said during a press conference Thursday. Benyo’s body was discovered by a gas line worker nearby Route 51 Constitution Boulevard about 500 yards west of McKinley Avenue. Police say...
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Slippery Rock High School Students Facing Charges For Damaging School Property In TikTok Challenge

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three teens are facing criminal mischief charges because of a TikTok challenge. According to State Police, three 17-year-olds damaged a soap dispenser at Slippery Rock High School. Troopers say it was part of the ‘Devious Licks’ challenge. The trend involves students recording themselves destroying school property, and posting the video on TikTok. Districts have warned students and parents that there’s a zero-tolerance policy for social media challenges like these.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Zelienople Police Investigating Vandalism Of Butler County Democrats’ Tent At Fall Fest

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) – The Zelienople Police are investigating the vandalism of the Butler County Democrats’ tent at the Zelienople Fall Fest. According to police, when people arrived at the tent on Sunday morning, they found the tent vandalized. The back of the tent had been slashed through and the yard signs had been ripped up. A table at the front of the tent had also been turned over. U.S. Senate candidate and current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman tweeted pictures of the vandalism. pic.twitter.com/7DZXUnoYhj — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 10, 2021 “Someone slashed and trashed the booth of the Butler County Democrats at the Zelienople Fall Fest,” Fetterman said. He then encouraged his followers to donate to the Butler County Democratic Party to help cover the damage done. Police tell KDKA they are speaking with neighbors to see if any security camera footage caught the vandalism. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ZELIENOPLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Funeral Services To Be Held This Week For Louis Vignone

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Family and friends will gather later this week to pay their respects to postal worker Louis Vignone. Vignone was killed on Wednesday while he was delivering mail. The visitation will be on Thursday at Allegheny Center Alliance Church on East Ohio Street. Then the funeral will be Friday at noon. Meanwhile, Eric Kortz, the man charged in Vignone’s killing will appear in federal court on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy