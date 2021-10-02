CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tesla's Q3 Numbers Are 'Eye Popping' and Hard to Poke Holes In

By Shanthi Rexaline
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported Saturday record quarterly deliveries despite the surrounding turbulence. An analyst at Wedbush Securities sees the performance as "massive." The Tesla Analyst: Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $1,000 price target for Tesla shares. The Tesla Thesis: Tesla's third-quarter deliveries of 241,000 beat even the bull-case...

