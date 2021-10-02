George W. Bush shares photo of new granddaughter
Former President George W. Bush took to Instagram Saturday to announce the birth of a granddaughter. "With full hearts, @laurawbush and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter," the 43rd president posted. "Barbara gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on September 27, 2021, in Maine – not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married. Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful."www.foxnews.com
Comments / 50