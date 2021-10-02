CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George W. Bush shares photo of new granddaughter

By Andrew Mark Miller
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President George W. Bush took to Instagram Saturday to announce the birth of a granddaughter. "With full hearts, @laurawbush and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter," the 43rd president posted. "Barbara gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on September 27, 2021, in Maine – not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married. Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful."

Comments / 50

Bass Face
8d ago

That poor innocent child will eventually have to explain how her grandfather and great grandfather were Satan's spawn killing millions of mostly innocent infants, children and elderly which is of Satan.

Reply(1)
14
Jennifer
8d ago

Disappointed in George Bush and even Laura Bush! So many negative comments against our true President, Donald Trump! 🤮🤮🤮

Reply(12)
19
Kyle Searcy
8d ago

don't care about Bush family he is a trader he should be a democrate.

Reply(2)
29
