NFL

Giants activating WR John Ross off injured reserve, to make debut in New Orleans: source

By Pat Leonard, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 8 days ago

The Giants’ banged-up receiving corps is getting a boost.

Speedster John Ross is being activated off injured reserve to make his team and season debut Sunday in New Orleans against the Saints, according to a source.

“I’m excited,” Ross said Friday after practice with a smile.

The Giants will be playing without injured starters Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring), so Ross’ addition will help a receiving corps that includes Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, C.J. Board and Collin Johnson.

Ross, 25, the Bengals’ ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, signed a one-year free-agent deal with the Giants in the offseason.

He struggled with injuries and confidence especially at the end in Cincinnati, where he played in only 11 games the past two seasons.

But he felt great about his first Giants training camp before a hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve for the first three weeks of the season.

So Ross knows what he’s capable of, but he also knows he needs to stay on the field.

“I feel as if everyone knows what I can do,” said Ross, who famously ran a record 4.22 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine. “Everyone knows what I’m capable of. It’s actually me being available, me being out there doing it. I know the expectations that people have for me with the speed that I’m given. It comes with the territory. It comes with the blessing that I was given.

“So the expectations that I have for myself … I learned whatever you guys expect from me, I have to double that, I have to triple that,” Ross added. “Because there’s no way you guys should expect more from me than what I expect from myself.”

Ross admitted “it was hard” to see the hamstring injury keep him off the field for the season’s first three weeks. He’d beaten top James Bradberry for a touchdown pass from Daniel Jones in training camp that had flashed what Ross can do. Then he got hurt.

“I felt like camp was going good,” he said. “I had I think it was 12 strong straight days. This was the most focused I’ve ever been. I’ve been excited. I didn’t play a lot last year. I was feeling real good. And then to have that happen, it kind of sucked. But again some things you can’t control, some things happen and I just had to get back on my feet.”

Ross was complimentary of his teammates, including the rookie Toney’s physical abilities. But when asked if he were faster, Ross smiled:

“Faster?” he said with a smile. “Oh yeah. I’m like the flash.”

©2021 New York Daily News.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

