Dr. Nirav Shah answers questions about the vaccine
The Sun Journal recently asked readers to share why they haven’t gotten vaccinated against COVID-19. Their responses ranged from concerns about the long-term safety of the vaccines and a lack of trust in the government and pharmaceutical companies, to Facebook-fueled misinformation perpetuated by followers of the far-right conspiracy group QAnon that the vaccines were created by blood-drinking Hollywood elite as a military mind-control bioweapon.www.sunjournal.com
Comments / 0