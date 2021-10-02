CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Nirav Shah answers questions about the vaccine

By Emily Bader
Sun Journal (New Bern, NC)
Sun Journal (New Bern, NC)
 8 days ago

The Sun Journal recently asked readers to share why they haven’t gotten vaccinated against COVID-19. Their responses ranged from concerns about the long-term safety of the vaccines and a lack of trust in the government and pharmaceutical companies, to Facebook-fueled misinformation perpetuated by followers of the far-right conspiracy group QAnon that the vaccines were created by blood-drinking Hollywood elite as a military mind-control bioweapon.

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nirav Shah
CBS Boston

Wait Time Between Flu Shot And Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers COVID Vaccine Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Cindy wants to know, “What is the wait time between the flu shot and a booster?” The CDC says you no longer need to wait any time between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccines, including the flu shot. You can get them on the same day. JoAnn writes, “I understand people with underlying conditions can receive a Pfizer...
Axios

What the science says about fertility and COVID vaccines

A growing number of anecdotes about COVID-19 vaccines affecting a person's menstrual cycle is spurring attention and research funding. Why it matters: Efforts to halt the pandemic are being stymied by continued vaccine hesitancy, in part due to disinformation about side effects. A CDC scientist tells Axios "there is absolutely no evidence" that the altered periods reported by some are causing infertility, a common refrain among anti-vaxxers.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Facebook#The Sun Journal#Covid
knowridge.com

Covid vaccines will be cleared from your body just in mere days or weeks

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When Your Protection Drops Below 50 Percent

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines seemed too good to be true when they first arrived. The high efficacy rates of these two shots and their easily updated mRNA technology made them more attractive to some individuals than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was less than 70 percent effective at preventing COVID cases from the jump. Pfizer also had the advantage of boasting less severe side effects than Moderna, on the whole. But while Pfizer might have been the early favorite for many people, new research has shown that its protective power may diminish faster than Moderna's.
INDUSTRY
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, These Are the 3 Reasons to Wait for a Booster

Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be able to talk some providers into an additional shot of Moderna, despite them not being authorized to do so, virus experts say there are legitimate reasons why you should wait.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Sun Journal (New Bern, NC)

Sun Journal (New Bern, NC)

New Bern, NC
793
Followers
3K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Sun Journal (New Bern, NC)

Comments / 0

Community Policy