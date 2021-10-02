OTD in 2005: Mike Piazza’s Mets Farewell
Shortly after he arrived in New York in May 1998, praise was hard to come by. The expectations were that Mike Piazza would be the power-hitting catcher who would carry the Mets into contention. So when that power was generated far too infrequently for their liking, fans grew impatient. But any boos directed at Piazza quickly went away. Seven-plus years later, after 220 home runs and countless stellar performances, there were no more naysayers about his impact on the franchise.metsmerizedonline.com
Comments / 0