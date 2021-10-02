OTD in 2005: Mike Piazza’s Mets Farewell

Another year, another postseason without the Mets in it. The Mets underachieved this season. Plain and simple. There is no reason this Mets team should not have won the NL East, especially with how mediocre the division turned out being. It’s nothing short of unacceptable how this team underperformed. Luis Rojas will be gone. There will be a new GM, a new team president and a bunch of new players coming this offseason. Things need to change and the Mets need to turn this around to be a legitimate championship contender in 2022. The fans deserve better.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO