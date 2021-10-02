CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alma, NY

NYS Police: 1 dead in house explosion near Western New York

By WROC Staff
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmHJC_0cFF4sEs00

ALMA, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police Troopers confirmed one dead body was found during the investigation of a house explosion in the Town of Alma on Saturday.

According to state officials, there is no lead on cause of death or cause for the residential explosion at this time. The burned body was removed from the scene and sent to the Medical Examiners for identification.

Police Troopers based in Amity responded to the call of a burning building in the Town of Alma near County Road 18. Upon arrival, the residence was reported to be completely engulfed in flames and demolished.

Multiple fire departments and the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called to the scene. NYSP continues to search for additional occupants.

Other details were not immediately available.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Comments / 3

Related
News 8 WROC

Police: 6 men injured, 1 dead following Saturday night shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Albany police are investigating a shooting incident that reportedly happened late Saturday night on North Lake Avenue. On Saturday, around 10:50 p.m., police say officers responded to the 100 block of North Lake Avenue near Elk Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, officers found Alexander Bolton, 29, of […]
ALBANY, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating shooting in Avenue B neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in the Avenue B neighborhood. Officers say the victim is a 22-year-old resident from Rochester. According to the RPD, the victim was shot multiple times in the upper body. The RPD says...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Two arrested after police chase in Ontario County

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – Two Rochester residents were arrested Saturday afternoon after a police chase that started in Bristol on Johnson Hill Road and ended in Victor on Route 96. Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were responding to reports of a burglary and say 41-year-old Joseph Whitney was driving a red Chevrolet pickup […]
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alma, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Alma, NY
Alma, NY
Government
News 8 WROC

Postal worker killed on route; ex-neighbor confesses, cites poisoning

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, P.A. (NEXSTAR) — A former neighbor has confessed to fatally shooting a U.S. Postal Service worker in Pennsylvania because he believed the mail carrier poisoned him and his family with cyanide, a federal official said. Eric Kortz, 53, turned himself in to the Carnegie Borough Police Department on Thursday in the killing of […]
CARNEGIE, PA
News 8 WROC

Family of suspect killed in Rochester shootout demand answers, justice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family members, community advocates and anti-violence activists held a public conference Saturday, demanding answers about the death of Simran Gordon following a police-involved shooting. The 24-year-old resident walked into the Family Dollar on West Main Street in Rochester Wednesday and held the manager at gunpoint, according...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man charged in January 6th insurrection

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cody Mattice of Rochester is facing several charges in connection to the riots that ensued at the U.S. Capitol in January. He was arrested on Thursday, October 7. Metice is charged with weapons offenses, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, and act...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: Man recovering after shooting near Main Street Armory

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that took place near the Main Street Armory in Rochester on Sunday. Officers say a 24-year-old man was shot at least one time in his upper body. The victim was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening. Officers […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western New York#New York State Police#Nysp#Amity
News 8 WROC

25-year-old shot while parked in vehicle near Dove St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting near Dove Street where a 25-year-old was shot while parked in her vehicle Saturday. According to officials, the victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound to her upper body. The injuries she suffered are believed to be non life-threatening.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
News 8 WROC

Hearings set for Chemung County Torture-Murder case suspects on Friday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Hearings are set on Friday for the suspects in the Chemung County Torture-Murder case. Attornies for Thomas Bovaird, Eddie Marte, and Malik Weems are each scheduled to appear in front of Judge Otto Campanella in Chemung County Court for hearings as part of the Juan Jose Gotay kidnapping and murder case. According to the court calendar, none of the suspects are scheduled to appear in front of the judge on Friday.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Passenger’s ‘erratic’ behavior prompts emergency response, landing at LaGuardia

NEW YORK — Emergency crews responded to LaGuardia Airport Saturday afternoon following a “security incident” involving a passenger on a flight from Indianapolis to New York City, officials said. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Embraer Air E75 regional jet landed at LaGuardia just after 3 p.m. following a “security incident,” and all passengers […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 8 WROC

Gov. Hochul: 2.49% average positivity rate in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday. “Getting vaccinated is the best thing you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe against COVID-19,” Hochul said. “We recently hit an important milestone of eighty-five percent of adult New Yorkers with their first dose and we get closer to ninety […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

643
Followers
480
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy