NYS Police: 1 dead in house explosion near Western New York

ALMA, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police Troopers confirmed one dead body was found during the investigation of a house explosion in the Town of Alma on Saturday.

According to state officials, there is no lead on cause of death or cause for the residential explosion at this time. The burned body was removed from the scene and sent to the Medical Examiners for identification.

Police Troopers based in Amity responded to the call of a burning building in the Town of Alma near County Road 18. Upon arrival, the residence was reported to be completely engulfed in flames and demolished.

Multiple fire departments and the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called to the scene. NYSP continues to search for additional occupants.

Other details were not immediately available.

