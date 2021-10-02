HomeFirst program aims to help aspiring homebuyers in New York City

A new initiative in the city is making people homeowners for the first time.

The HomeFirst Down Payment Assistance Program , offered by NYC’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development, has allowed 28-year-old Chabely Asuncion to accomplish her childhood dream.

Asuncion, a Harlem native, has wanted to own a place of her own since she was a little girl. But for her and most of the younger generation, owning a home could be challenging. She was saving her money by living with her parents, and then everything came together last year with the help of the program.

“The HomeFirst program really paved the way for me to get this apartment for myself,” Asuncion told News 12. “"ust because when you're a first time homebuyer you don't know where to start, the program really helped me figure out what steps I needed to take."

The program aims to help low-income potential buyers by giving them grants up to $100,000 to put toward a down payment. It also is designed to open up opportunities for aspiring homeowners in different neighborhoods. HPD has assisted around 2,000 families with achieving their homeowner dreams.

"The American dream is built on homeowner, Home First is giving that opportunity to many New Yorkers who might have not had that chance," she added.

Asuncion says the biggest challenge for aspiring homeowners is getting the proper resources, and she was relieved when she came across the Home First program online. "So I really didn't have to do too much research on all those things, they were like here's some names, reach out to them, which is really helpful."

There are rules to be part of the program as potential buyers must meet certain income requirements and complete a one-day homeowners course offered by the HPD.

Asuncion says she feels the program is going to help many more people become first-time homeowners.