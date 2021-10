Inmate Jose Paez has entered a plea of “not guilty” in the first-degree murder of a Lemoore man, and will return to court in two months' time. On Tuesday morning at the Kings County Superior Courthouse, Paez's attorney, Ernest Scott Kinney, confirmed that his defendant was pleading as such, and requested more time from Judge Randy Edwards to review the case. Kinney initially asked for Nov. 19 to return to court, but this was extended to Dec. 7 by the judge. The next meeting will be to set up a date for a preliminary hearing, in which prosecution will be tasked with demonstrating sufficient enough evidence of probable cause, before the trial can proceed.

LEMOORE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO