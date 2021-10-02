CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken County, SC

Aiken County investigating shooting incident on Wagener Road; man found dead

By John Boyette jboyette@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P74HD_0cFF4KfW00
Aiken Standard stock photo

Aiken County authorities are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred early Saturday morning.

Clifton Tyler, 38, was shot and killed at his home on the 3000 block of Wagener Road on Saturday, according to a release from Darryl Ables, Aiken County coroner.

Tyler was pronounced dead on the scene from at least one gunshot wound and will be autopsied Monday in Newberry, Ables said.

According to a release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home at 3123 Wagener Road at 5:19 a.m. for a shooting incident where they found a dead male.

Witnesses told deputies that they heard gunfire and saw a dark color SUV speeding away from the home, according to the release.

Investigators with the sheriff's office and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information that would support this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
Aiken County, SC
Government
The Hill

Texas gubernatorial candidate says COVID-19 hospitalization made him 'more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates'

Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West, who is currently recovering from a case of COVID-19, said his hospitalization with the virus has made him “more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates.”. West, who announced Saturday night that he has coronavirus-related pneumonia, advocated for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy as a way to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
Reuters

Iraq counts votes after lowest ever election turnout

BAGHDAD, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Vote counting was underway in Iraq on Monday, a day after a record low turnout in a parliamentary election, reflecting what many Iraqis said was a loss of faith in the country's democratic process and political class. The turnout in Sunday's election was 41%, the...
ELECTIONS
NBC News

'SNL' unfriends Congress over its lack of social media literacy

"Saturday Night Live" roasted an AARP-age Congress as it ponders regulating Facebook following allegations it fosters and encourages division and harms teenagers' self-esteem. The show opened with a spoof of C-SPAN coverage of former Facebook employee Frances Haugen's testimony before the Senate earlier this week. Played by Heidi Gardner, Haugen thanked senators for inviting her to Capitol Hill, saying, "It’s nice to be in an office with no skateboards."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
2K+
Followers
247
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy