Robinson Cano Will Have Tough Time Fitting Back Into Mets
The Mets have played the entirety of their 2021 season without the services of Robinson Cano. Cano, of course, received his second PED suspension last November. The trade to acquire Cano and Edwin Diaz for Jarred Kelenic and others — which was questionable at the time and has progressively looked even worse — could be an entire discussion of its own. But the past is the past. The Mets have gone through two general managers since they cut ties with Brodie Van Wagenen, and the front office has undergone an overhaul with owner Steve Cohen taking the realms and the initiation of a search for the next president of baseball operations.metsmerizedonline.com
