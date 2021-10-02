Robinson Cano Will Have Tough Time Fitting Back Into Mets

And, just like that, another MLB regular season is in the books, with the New York Mets watching the playoffs on the couch like the rest of us. There were plenty of times when the 2021 campaign was fun and exhilarating to watch (i.e. the first half), and other times when we wanted to poke our eyes out to end the pain (i.e. the second half). But still, Mets baseball hasn’t even been officially gone for 24 hours yet and I already miss it. I know, I have a problem. I’ll take a more optimistic approach later this week, but for today, I can’t help but look at New York’s biggest and most consistent downfall.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO