Wilmington, DE

‘Everybody Is Frustrated,' Biden Says as His Agenda Stalls

By Lisa Mascaro, Zeke Miller
NBC Philadelphia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden on Saturday acknowledged frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back versionof his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations failed to produce a deal. "Everybody’s frustrated, it’s part of being in government, being frustrated," Biden told reporters before leaving...

