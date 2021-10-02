CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyth County, VA

Smyth County Sheriff asking public to identify armed robbery suspect

By Ben Gilliam
 8 days ago

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. ( WJHL ) – Authorities are asking for members of the public to come forward with information after a Saltville, Virginia gas station was robbed at knifepoint Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the Cargo Gas Station in Saltville, Virginia around 12:00 p.m. on Oct. 2 before allegedly brandishing a knife and demanding money from the cashier.

    Courtesy: Smyth Co. Sheriff’s Office
    Courtesy: Smyth Co. Sheriff’s Office

After a “brief struggle” the man fled the scene, running in the direction of Northwood High School according to the post. The sheriff’s office described the man as roughly 5’9″ tall and weighing around 240 pounds.

The Saltville Police Department requested anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the robber to call the department at (276) 496-4321 or the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office at (276)-783-7204.

