CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westminster, CO

Police: Archie Hopkins Arrested After Crime Spree In Westminster

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFn2i_0cFF3dzk00

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police arrested a 48-year-old man after he allegedly went on a crime spree on Oct. 1. Police say it started when they were called to a home near 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Archie Hopkins is accused of stealing a chain saw while armed with a handgun. Witnesses told police Hopkins then fled to 78th Avenue and Yates Street where he allegedly stole a Chevrolet pickup truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6I7F_0cFF3dzk00

Archie Hopkins (credit: Adams County)

Officers found Hopkins in the truck and tried to stop him at 79th Avenue and Sheridan Blvd. They say he drove away from them, and, in doing so, drove over curbs and a grassy area.

Police say he ended up crashing the truck into a tree and ran away. Officers later arrested him. No one was hurt in the crime spree.

He faces multiple felony charges, police say, but specifics were not given.

Hopkins has a criminal record dating back to 1993 in Commerce City for attempted trespass of a vehicle. He also has an open warrant out of Castle Rock for multiple charges including driving under restraint and failure to use seat belts and a child restraint.

Comments / 12

lmc22
8d ago

Omg what a fu-king criminal, I bet he is not a US citizen, these things are going to be everywhere real soon!

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Police: Stolen Vehicle Ran Down Man, People Inside It Then Kidnapped Him

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) has asked members of the public for their help in locating a dark-colored 2019 Kia Optima that witnesses say drove at a man who was running from a gas station and struck him. Those witnesses also reported that the occupants of the car then put the man in the car and drove away. It is being investigated as a possible kidnapping, per ACSO spokesperson Ginger Delgado. The car was reported stolen out of Denver, Delgado said, and bears Colorado license plate UOU380. Four people – two men and two women – were seen inside the car before the incident. The was last seen in the 7500 block of South University Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Law enforcement agencies and medical facilities throughout the metro area have been alerted to the incident, Delgado added.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Driver Accused Of DUI, Vehicular Assault After Crashing With Vehicle & Building

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say five people were hurt after a driver ran into another vehicle early Saturday morning. Both vehicles then crashed into a pawn shop near Colfax Avenue and Dayton Street. (credit: CBS) Speed and alcohol are both believed to be contributing factors, police say. One of the passengers sustained serious bodily injury. Jhonatan Preciado-Ojeda (credit: Aurora Police) Police say Jhonatan Preciado-Ojeda, 26, is suspected of DUI and faces an additional charge of vehicular assault.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Man Killed, 3 Others Hurt In Late Night Drive-By Shooting In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man died after being shot in a drive-by shooting. Officers responded to the area near East 22nd Avenue and Quebec Street at around 11 p.m. on Saturday. (credit: CBS) They say they found four adults with injuries. Later on Sunday morning, they say one man died, and another man and two women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. (credit: CBS) Further information about the victims or the shooting were not released. Police haven’t shared any details about a possible suspect.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Body Of Woman Found Along Highline Canal Near Broadway

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Coroner’s office confirms it is performing an autopsy of a woman who was found dead along the Highline Canal. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the area near Broadway north of East Panama Drive. Sheriff’s officials say someone saw the body at around noon. The body was reportedly slumped over next to the canal. The sheriff’s office says while they do not have an identification, they describe the body as a white woman who is likely homeless. They are investigating whether drugs are a factor. The coroner’s office says it is not releasing further information until family is notified.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Westminster, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Castle Rock, CO
City
Commerce City, CO
City
Westminster, CO
CBS Denver

1 Killed, 2 Injured In 2 Separate Shootings In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police responded to two separate shootings which left two injured and another person dead. Police say a man was shot and killed near 40th Avenue and Chambers Road late Friday night. Police say the suspect shot from one vehicle into the victim’s vehicle, but they do not believe it was related to road rage. They do not have a suspect in custody. ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting at E 40th Ave and Chambers Rd. One victim has been located and has been pronounced deceased. No suspects in custody. Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call @crimestoppersCO 720.913.STOP(7867). #Denver pic.twitter.com/c5kImku0b0 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 9, 2021 Officers also responded to the area near 8th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard after two people were shot. Police say those victims took themselves to the hospital. They are reportedly in stable condition. Police took two suspects into custody, but did not release any more details. If you have more information about these shootings, you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Twin Boys Suffer Severe Injuries, Jeffco Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Parents, Jeremy & Jonelle Esposito

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two parents who they say abused their twin children. Jeremy Esposito, 34, and Jonelle Esposito, 28, face charges of child abuse resulting in severe bodily injury. Deputies say they responded to a hospital on Oct. 3 after staff told them a 6-week-old baby was brought in with severe injuries. Deputies responded to the child’s home where they found the child’s twin brother also had severe injuries. Jeremy Esposito (left) and Jonelle Esposito (right) (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff) They say the boys suffered skull fractures, a spinal injury, leg and rib fractures, burns and bruising around the face and severe malnourishment. Investigators say one of the twins tested positive for illegal narcotics. There was also an older sibling in the home, but investigators did not state whether that child had injuries as well. The babies are now with Child Protective Services, and the other sibling is with family. According to online court records, bond for both suspects has been set at $200,000. They are scheduled to appear in Jefferson County court Friday.  
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Girlfriend Of Suspect Mickel McLean, Arrested In Shooting Of Neighbor Through Apartment Wall, Contradicts Boyfriend’s Story Of How Gun Went Off

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– The suspect arrested in the shooting of his neighbor through the apartment wall told investigators that the gun accidentally went off during an argument with his girlfriend, the bullet striking his neighbor Sally Strelecki in the head. Mickel McLean’s girlfriend told deputies a different story of what happened leading up to the gunshot. Mikel McLean (credit: Arapahoe County) The shooting happened on Saturday morning at the apartments at 6823 S. Ivy Way in Centennial. Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies rushed to the scene on a report of a disturbance and shooting just before noon. Strelecki, 27, had been shot in the...
CENTENNIAL, CO
CBS Denver

Demonstrators Gather In Idaho Springs To Protest Excessive Force By Police

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of people protested against police brutality and excessive force in Idaho Springs on Saturday morning. The group held signs stating “Justice for victims of ISPD.” (credit: CBS) Recently, a former officer of the Idaho Springs Police Department was hit with a lawsuit filed by a man who is deaf. Brady Mistic says two officers tackled him to the ground and tased him for allegedly running a stop sign in 2019. Mistic says he cannot read lips and communicates through sign language and/or written communication. He says he was trying to communicate with the officers. He was later hospitalized. (credit: CBS) One of those officers was Nicholas Hanning. He and the other officer claim they didn’t know he was deaf. Hanning is at the center of another controversial arrest in May of 2021. Nicholas Hanning (credit: District Attorney’s Office) A 75-year-old man, Michael Clark, was tased after police responded to his apartment. As they arrived at his home, Clark was armed with a sword-like weapon, but put it down before he was tased, a lawsuit states. Hanning was later fired after that incident.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Spree#Police
CBS Denver

Truck Driver Abdullateef Akilo Cited For I-70 Car Hauler Crash

(CBS4) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has issued a Careless Driving summons to a 22-year-old truck driver following a violent crash on the western side of Floyd Hill last weekend. Abdullateef Akilo’s rig careened downhill on Interstate 70 and into roadside jersey barriers Saturday afternoon. The cab of the truck jack-knifed and separate from the trailer that was hauling five cars. The trailer jumped the jersey barriers and went down an embankment toward Highway 6, spilling the vehicles along the way. The debris nearly reached Clear Creek. (credit: CBS) Akilo, from Houston, Texas, has a tentative court date in late November or...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Kamyl Garrette Pleads Guilty To Killing Nathan Poindexter In 2019 Mall Shooting

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — A 20-year-old man faces more than 30 years behind bars following a plea agreement reached Thursday with prosecutors. Kamyl Garrette pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Murder in Judge Shay Whitaker’s Arapahoe County courtroom. All other charges, including two separate counts of first degree murder, were dropped. Garrette will return to the same courtroom in mid-December for sentencing. The stipulated sentencing range is 30-35 years in prison. Kamyl Garrette (credit: Aurora Police) Garrette was 18 when gunned down 17-year-old Nathan Poindexter inside the J.C. Penney store at the Town Center at Aurora mall on Dec. 27, 2019. Officers patrolling the mall responded to reports of gunfire inside the store and found Poindexter wounded. He died at a hospital. Garrette was seen on store surveillance video and arrested a day later. Nathan Poindexter (credit: Kenneth Crowley) Poindexter was part of a program called Young Kings of Denver that inspires and uplifts young men of color. The director told CBS4 he was a leader among his friends. (credit: CBS) Before today, Garrette was scheduled to stand trial early next month. Now he is set for sentencing Dec. 17.    
CENTENNIAL, CO
CBS Denver

Body Camera Video: Greeley Police Officer Charged With Using Illegal Chokehold

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– The body camera video of a Greeley police officer allegedly choking a suspect has been released. That release was ordered by a judge after news organizations filed a complaint with the court. (credit: CBS) The incident in question happened in June. This was after the new Colorado Police accountability law took effect, which banned chokehold. The law also requires the release of body camera video following incidents involving officers. Police were called to Greeley City Hall on a report of a man attempting to set a fire. When they arrived, Matthew Wilson said he would allow them to search him...
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Mark Redwine Sentenced To 48 Years In Prison For Killing 13-Year-Old Son Dylan

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge in La Plata County on Friday morning sentenced Mark Redwine to 48 years in prison for murdering his 13-year-old son. Dylan disappeared during a court-mandated visit to his father’s home north of Vallecito Lake in 2012. Mark Redwine (credit: La Plata County) When announcing his sentence, the judge said Redwine showed “utter lack of remorse for his criminal behavior.” Redwine was convicted by a jury over the summer. Prosecutors suggested that on the night he was killed, Dylan may have mentioned or shown his father photographs “which triggered a violent rage in the defendant.” Mark Redwine told investigators he left his son alone at home to run errands and returned to find him missing. Dylan Redwine (credit: La Plata County) Partial remains were found 10 miles from Mark Redwine’s home north of Vallecito Lake in June 2013. In November 2013, hikers found Dylan’s skull, about one-and-a-half miles away. Mark Redwine was arrested after a grand jury indicted him in July 2017, accusing him of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Group Calling Themselves ‘Sopranos’ Indicted For Major Denver Theft Ring

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver grand jury indicted a group of 11 men and women on 91 criminal counts related to organized crime. The group, which self-identifies as “the Sopranos,” is accused of running a theft ring to support their drug habits. One of the suspects even has the words “Styles Soprano” tattooed on his forehead. (credit: Denver DA) They’re accused of stealing more than $950,000 in motor vehicles, firearms, tools, financial transaction devices and other items between Feb. 19 and Sept. 29. Investigators say the group targeted Kias and Hyundais and used screwdrivers to break the ignition locks. They also allegedly stole credit cards from the vehicles. According to the 67-page criminal indictment, members of the group gloated about their thievery on Facebook, even live streaming some crimes in progress. Facebook conversations as well as DNA evidence helped lead investigators to the suspects. Investigators say the thieves used the proceeds of those thefts to support their fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine addictions. The 11 people range in age from 21 to 42. Mugshots of 10 of them were released by authorities: (credit: Denver DA) (credit: Denver DA) (credit: Denver DA) (credit: Denver DA) (credit: Denver DA) (credit: Denver DA) (credit: Denver DA) (credit: Denver DA) (credit: Denver DA) (credit: Denver DA)
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Centennial Woman Critically Injured, Shot In Head With Bullet That Came From Apartment Next Door

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Sally Strelecki remains in an ICU at Littleton Adventist Hospital with her family and fiancé trading shifts in her room. Only one can go at a time. Sally Strelecki (credit: Amy Graham) Friday, her mother and sisters and little nephews were outside talking about their hurt and anger. “It’s literally minute by minute with her touch and go,” said her mother Amy Graham. “It’s devastating. We almost lost her twice yesterday… We don’t know if we’re going to have to make that hard decision to say goodnight to her.” Last Saturday, the 27-year-old was in her apartment in Centennial with her...
CENTENNIAL, CO
CBS Denver

Reward Increased For Information On Deadly Hit & Run In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A $3,000 reward is being offered for more information about a deadly hit and run in Aurora on Aug. 6. Aurora police say a motorcyclist was hit near North Havana Street and East 1st Avenue at around 11 p.m. The motorcyclist, only described as a man, died at the hospital. (credit: CBS) Police say they believe the suspect vehicle is a 2001-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer, GMC Envoy, GMC Acadia or Oldsmobile Bravada. They say the driver made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist, hit him and then drove away. Investigators initially described the vehicle as a black Jeep. The vehicle was last seen heading west on 1st Avenue. Anyone with more information which leads to an arrest can claim the reward. The Aurora Police Fund is supplying $1,000 while Metro Denver Crimestoppers is offering $2,000. Those with information are asked to call Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Man Found Dead Along Larimer County Road, Medina Alert Issued In Search For Damaged RAV4

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A search for a driver is underway in Larimer County after a man was found dead along a road just outside of the northern part of Fort Collins. Investigators believe the victim may have been riding a bike and was hit overnight near North Shields Street and Highway 287 but his body wasn’t discovered until Thursday morning. Car parts from a 2009 or 2010 Toyota RAV4 were found at the scene, which was in the 2200 block of North Shields Street. Investigators are asking anyone who sees the RAV4, which likely has heavy front end damage, to contact police. A Medina Alert was issued in connection with the case. A Medina Alert is typically issued in hit-and-run crashes where there is a death or serious bodily injury and where there is a description of the suspect vehicle including the make, model partial or whole license plate number and possibly a description of the driver.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Wildland Fire Near Lockheed Martin Now Fully Contained

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters rushed to a wildland fire near Lockheed Martin in Jefferson County. Firefighters say the fire is west of the hog back. (credit: CBS) Smoke could be seen for miles, but at around 1:50 p.m., firefighters declared the fire fully contained. It burned about 10 acres. Update: The fire is 100% contained and burned approximately 10-acres. No injuries occurred and firefighters will be on scene extinguishing hot spots for a while. Thank you to @jeffcosheriffco and @WestMetroFire for assisting on scene. — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 10, 2021 There are no reports of injuries. No structures are threatened. It’s not clear what started the fire.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Carson Lee, University Of Colorado Football Player, Arrested In Felony Assault

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Carson Lee, a freshman University of Colorado Boulder football player, is facing felony assault charges in an alleged altercation. Lee, 19, is facing charges for punching a man and causing injuries, including a fractured skull. Carson Lee (credit: Boulder County) Lee was arrested at his home on Sunday night. The alleged fight happened early Sunday morning. Police believe that Lee beat up a man who helped Lee’s girlfriend get home. According to the arrest affidavit, both Lee and his girlfriend had been drinking. Lee played football at Cherry Creek High School before heading to Boulder. He is not currently practicing with the Buffs.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Birdseye Fire Now Fully Contained & Evacuations Lifted

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Birdseye Fire in El Paso County is now fully contained after firefighters spent multiple days working on it. The fire burned about 21 acres and one structure, but no injuries have been reported. (credit: El Paso County Sheriff) Mandatory evacuations for a two mile radius around the fire, north of Peyton, will be lifted at noon on Sunday. #BirdseyeFire -100% contained.-People who were evacuated can return to their homes at 12PM.-An immense thank you to our partners,(see list attached to this tweet) and of course, to our community for your support and for helping your neighbors. https://t.co/uk2NmQzVZ8 pic.twitter.com/mgQ7E8jlU6 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 10, 2021 Fire officials told CBS4’s Michael Abeyta on Saturday they are always on alert. “Fire season is year-round now,” said Jim Reid, the Director of the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management. “Here we are we’re probably going to have a freeze Monday and maybe snow on Tuesday and here we are fighting a wildland fire.” The fire started on Friday, but a cause has yet to be determined. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shared its gratitude for all firefighters and first responders who helped protect the community.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Darnell ‘Louie’ Loma’s Family Seeks Justice After Cyclist’s Body Found Along Fort Collins Street

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A family not only dealing with the loss of their son, but also knowing the person who killed him is still out there. The body of Darnell “Louie” Loma was found along North Shields Street in Fort Collins on Thursday morning. Investigators say he might have been hit while riding his bicycle sometime overnight. (credit: CBS) Myrna Mendoza says her son was a hard worker and a good father. “My son was a very caring individual and funny,” she says. “His boss called me and was talking very highly of him.” His aunt Luci Loma says his loss is...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy