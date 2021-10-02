Police: Archie Hopkins Arrested After Crime Spree In Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police arrested a 48-year-old man after he allegedly went on a crime spree on Oct. 1. Police say it started when they were called to a home near 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Archie Hopkins is accused of stealing a chain saw while armed with a handgun. Witnesses told police Hopkins then fled to 78th Avenue and Yates Street where he allegedly stole a Chevrolet pickup truck.

Officers found Hopkins in the truck and tried to stop him at 79th Avenue and Sheridan Blvd. They say he drove away from them, and, in doing so, drove over curbs and a grassy area.

Police say he ended up crashing the truck into a tree and ran away. Officers later arrested him. No one was hurt in the crime spree.

He faces multiple felony charges, police say, but specifics were not given.

Hopkins has a criminal record dating back to 1993 in Commerce City for attempted trespass of a vehicle. He also has an open warrant out of Castle Rock for multiple charges including driving under restraint and failure to use seat belts and a child restraint.