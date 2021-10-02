COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Friday reported 890 hospitalizations patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19: 682 unvaccinated and 208 vaccinated. But looking deeper at the numbers, some of those, are among people who are not hospitalized for COVID-19, but who have tested positive. (credit: CBS) “I think is important to understand is that, in general, public health data is collected, in a very standardized systematic way across the country, and what we do is apply these black and white criteria to data that is often fairly grey,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. Colorado counts the hospitalizations like other...

