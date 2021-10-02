CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages

 8 days ago
The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 700,000. It's a grim and frustrating milestone as the nation confronts a surge in infections and deaths driven by the delta variant and the refusal of millions of Americans to get vaccinated. The last 100,000 deaths were recorded in just 3 1/2 months and occurred when vaccines were available to anyone over the age of 12 who wanted them. That's deeply frustrating to doctors, public health officials and the American public because vaccinations overwhelmingly prevent deaths, hospitalizations and serious illness.

