Entergy faces $150K fine for violations at its nuclear plant

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is proposing a $150,000 fine against Entergy Operations Inc. for three violations at its nuclear power plant in Louisiana.

The federal agency announced the fine Friday regarding Entergy’s River Bend Nuclear facility near St. Francisville as they found an exam proctor falsifying a test and submitting it, an operator failed to properly complete safety checks at the plant’s control building and a senior reactor operator gave an unauthorized employee an access key to a room with cybersecurity-related equipment inside.

The commission's report said the alleged violations occurred between 2018 and 2020.

According to The Advocate,

In mid-August 2018, an examination proctor who was formerly employed by Entergy lost some of the exam paperwork and attempted to cover it up by taking some of the test themselves.

In early September 2019, a senior nuclear equipment operator was training another employee and did not complete a safety check for several panels around the control building but checked the task off the list anyway.

In late March 2020, a senior reactor operator checked out a critical digital asset access key to himself and gave it to a maintenance supervisor who did not have the proper clearance to enter the area.

The operator "felt pressure" to hand over the key to ensure maintenance work was done, according to the investigation report .

Entergy has 60 days to dispute the fine or ask for mediation. It didn't say whether it will do so.

