Why Tesla's Q3 Numbers Are 'Eye Popping' and Hard to Poke Holes In

By Shanthi Rexaline
 8 days ago
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported Saturday record quarterly deliveries despite the surrounding turbulence. An analyst at Wedbush Securities sees the performance as "massive." The Tesla Analyst: Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $1,000 price target for Tesla shares. The Tesla Thesis: Tesla's third-quarter deliveries of 241,000 beat even the bull-case...

