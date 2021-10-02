CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Tale of two halves as Sunnyside beats Wenatchee 20-10

By Eric Granstrom
ncwlife.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWenatchee hosted Sunnyside in Big-9 football Friday at Lee Bofto Field at the Apple Bowl. The Panthers got out to an early 3-0 lead on a 31-yard field goal by Alex Sanchez. The Grizzlies took a 7-3 lead on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Logan Rodriguez to Noah McNair. Wenatchee scored just before half to take a 10-7 lead on Camden Loidhamer’s 1-yard run. It was all Sunnyside in the second half as Rodriguez found Brent McDonald on TD passes of 15 and 24-yards to win 20-10. Grant Olson and Eric Granstrom had the call on the NCWLIFE Channel.

