Colleges

Don’t Feel Pressured To Declare Your Major Right Away

By Mason Cannon, Columbia University
studybreaks.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I’ve grown accustomed to the routines and habits of in-person college life, I have quickly acclimated myself to the standard form of greeting on campus: “Oh hey what’s your name? … Yeah, nice to meet you, what’re you studying? … Yo that’s sick!” A script to recite, nearly verbatim, 10 times a day or more. Although easy enough to plod through, each time I am confronted with this call-and-response, I am stopped dead in my tracks at the second question: What is your major? I ask myself if I should go with the safe answer and say computer science, throw out a passion that I may not be able to realize and claim writing, be wishy-washy and tell them I’m undecided, or ramble on about how it’s all of the above and I’m just trying to figure life out as I go.

