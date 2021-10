Dover, DE– Delaware State Police are conducting a homicide investigation that occurred Sunday morning in Dover. On October 10, 2021, at approximately 1:03 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Nathaniel Mitchell Road, Dover, DE for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, troopers located three males and two females who all suffered gunshot wounds. All victims were transported to Bayhealth Hospital Kent Campus for treatment. At the hospital, a 22-year-old male victim was pronounced deceased. Identification is pending notification to next of kin. The two other males ages 25 and 19 are in stable condition. A 25-year-old female victim was transported from Bayhealth to Christiana Hospital in critical condition and the other 19-year-old female was treated and released.

