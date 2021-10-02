Upshur Cooperative Parish is already collecting items for holiday food boxes. Here’s how you can help.
BUCKHANNON – It's never too early to begin planning for the holidays, and for the Upshur Cooperative Parish House, that's especially true in 2021. Like many years in the past, the Upshur Cooperative Parish House will be helping neighbors in need by providing Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes. Kristi Wilkerson, director of the Parish House, said they have already started preparing for the holiday food boxes.
